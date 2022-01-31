The best alternatives to Dogecoin to buy on January 31, 2022

Shiba Inu SHIB / USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE / USD and Dogelon Mars ELON / USD are all crypto tokens that were initially developed as a meme or as a joke, however, over time they have all become very popular.

Some of them have even built their own ecosystem around them. In any case, they are all very well known and worth a look.

Should you buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

As of January 31, 2022, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth $ 0.00002083.

The all-time high of Shiba Inu (SHIB) was on October 28, 2021, when the token reached a value of $ 0.00008616. This indicates an increase in value of the token of $ 0.00006533 to its ATH, 313%.

In terms of December performance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on December 1st had its highest value point at $ 0.0000482, while its lowest point was on December 20th at $ 0.00002856.

This marked a decrease of $ 0.00001964 or 40%.

That said, SHIB is a solid buy at $ 0.00002083 as it has the potential to hit $ 0.00004 by the end of February 2022.

Should you buy the Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) coin?

As of January 31, 2022, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is worth $ 0.000000004142.

The all-time highest value of Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) was on January 16, 222, when the token reached $ 0.000000006345. This means that the token’s value was $ 0.000000002203 higher than its ATH, 53%.

In terms of December performance, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) hit its highest point on December 1st with a value of $ 0.000000002439.

Its lowest point was on December 14, with a value of $ 0.000000001315. This marked a decrease in value of $ 0.000000001124 or 46%.

That said, at $ 0.000000004142, BABYDOGE is a solid buy as it can reach $ 0.000000006 by the end of February 2022.

Should you buy Dogelon Mars (ELON)?

As of January 31, 2022, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is valued at $ 0.0000008509.

Dogelon Mars (ELON )’s all-time high was on October 30, 2021, when the token reached a value of $ 0.00000259. As a result, the token’s value was $ 0.0000017391 higher than its ATH, 204%.

In terms of December performance, Dogelon Mars (ELON) had its lowest point at $ 0.0000009742.

Its high point was on December 24, when it was valued at $ 0.000001816. This indicates an increase of $ 0.0000008418 or 86%.

That said, at $ 0.0000008509, ELON is a solid buy as it can reach $ 0.000001 by the end of February 2022.