The best Amazon Prime Video exclusives not to be missed

Among the hundreds of TV series and films launched in recent months, The Ferragnez it was (probably) the most successful of all Amazon Original and Amazon Exclusive. That is, between the productions made directly by the ecommerce giant or those visible exclusively on the Prime Video streaming platform. The docu-series on the most social Italian family there is (Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, for the few who don’t know) is not the only Amazon exclusive that deserves to be seen.









The Amazon Exclusive TV series to see absolutely

The Expanse . Now in its sixth (and final) season, The Expanse is among the most successful Amazon Original series ever. Set in a Solar System colonized by the human species but far from peaceful: the tensions between the inhabitants of the Earth and those of the former colonies are not the best and often and willingly lead to real interstellar battles.

All or nothing . Not only Juventus. Before landing in Turin and at the Continassa training center, Amazon's cameras documented the adventures (and misadventures) of teams from the most diverse sports such as football, American football, hockey and rugby. To discover the secrets of City, Tottenham, Arsenal or the All Blacks, all you have to do is choose the corresponding series and watch it all in one breath.

. Not only Juventus. Before landing in Turin and at the Continassa training center, Amazon’s cameras documented the adventures (and misadventures) of teams from the most diverse sports such as football, American football, hockey and rugby. To discover the secrets of City, Tottenham, Arsenal or the All Blacks, all you have to do is choose the corresponding series and watch it all in one breath. The Boys . In a world where super heroes aren’t necessarily good people, a group of former federal agents – The Boys – try to trap the most corrupt and arrogant of super hero groups – The Seven.

. In a world where super heroes aren’t necessarily good people, a group of former federal agents – The Boys – try to trap the most corrupt and arrogant of super hero groups – The Seven. The man in the high Castle. What would have happened if the Second World War had been won by the Axis forces and not by the Allies? To find out, you can watch “The man in the high Castle”, one of the most successful exclusive series on Prime Video. We are in the 60s of the last century and Germany and Japan, winners of the world conflict, shared the territory of the United States and are ready to face each other again for dominance on the North American continent.

The Amazon Exclusive movies to see absolutely

Being the Ricardos . Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are the protagonists of one of the latest films produced directly by the e-commerce giant and launched on Prime Video on December 21, 2021. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are a couple both in real life and on the small screen, but their apparently idyllic relationship is undermined by a series of scandals and accusations that will bring them one step away from collapse.

. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are the protagonists of one of the latest films produced directly by the e-commerce giant and launched on Prime Video on December 21, 2021. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are a couple both in real life and on the small screen, but their apparently idyllic relationship is undermined by a series of scandals and accusations that will bring them one step away from collapse. Cinderella . The Amazon studios have also tried their hand at the filmic re-presentation (in the form of a musical) of one of the most famous and well-known fairy tales in the world. Amazon Original’s Cinderella is played by Camila Cabello, a well-known singer and actress among the youngest. The plot, of course, does not differ too much from the classic version of the fable: a poor orphan is treated as a scullery maid by the wicked stepmother and two stepsisters, until she meets the love of her life.

. The Amazon studios have also tried their hand at the filmic re-presentation (in the form of a musical) of one of the most famous and well-known fairy tales in the world. Amazon Original’s Cinderella is played by Camila Cabello, a well-known singer and actress among the youngest. The plot, of course, does not differ too much from the classic version of the fable: a poor orphan is treated as a scullery maid by the wicked stepmother and two stepsisters, until she meets the love of her life. You only live once. Carlo Verdone (in the role of protagonist, screenwriter and director) leads a troupe of surgeons who are particularly fond of jokes. The favorite victim is a colleague of theirs (played by Rocco Papaleo), who, however, will not suffer in silence for too long.