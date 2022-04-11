The best Ana de Armas movies to enjoy on Netflix

Less and less to see Anne of Arms What Marilyn Monroe in Blondethe controversial biopic to be released by Netflix. So that the wait is not so hard, this time we share four films in which this Cuban artist acts and that can also be seen on this streaming platform. To continue; the details.

Ana de Armas: 4 ideal movies to watch on Netflix

blade runner 2049

In 2017, 25 years after the premiere of bladerunnerthe classic directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford Y Ruger Hauer, The long-awaited sequel hit theaters around the world. Although by the time of the release of this film Anne of Arms He already had several participations in cinema, it was precisely this work that gave him the international visibility necessary to boost his career.

In this film, the 33-year-old actress plays Joi, the particular companion of Joe, the character of Ryan Gosling. As for what participating in this project meant to her, of weapons She confessed at the time that she was extremely grateful to those responsible for giving her the opportunity to work and for trusting her.

Sergio

Sergio is a biographical film that focuses on the story of Sergio Vieira de Mellodiplomat of the United Nations Organization (UN).

Under the orders of the director greg barker, the Cuban-American actress shines in the role of Carolina, the protagonist’s girlfriend and UN economic consultant. The film lasts 1 hour 58 minutes and also includes the performances of Wagner Moura, Bradley Whitford Y Garrett Dillahunt.

the night clerk

One of the virtues that the films of Anne of Arms is that they offer options for all tastes. After the science fiction and biographical drama of the previous recommendations, this film released in 2020 is characterized by its captivating suspense.

In the night clerk the protagonist is Bart Bromley (Tye Sheridan), a hotel employee who suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and who spies on guests through a series of cameras that he installed in the rooms. He soon becomes the main suspect in a crime and, as if that were not enough, he also meets Andrea (of weapons), a beautiful young woman who could become the killer’s next victim.

the wasp network

Finally, another of the great cinematographic works of the ex-partner of Ben Affleckwho, this time, shares a cast with stars like Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal, Leonardo Sbaraglia and again, Wagner Moura. With a duration of 2 hours and 8 minutes, it is a thriller based on real events in which intrigue occupies a more than leading role.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!