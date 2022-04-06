The best and most convenient chargers for phones and gadgets

Chargers, those plugged-in bugs that feed our energy through a cable. gadgets and devices. Usually, the chargers that came in the products – especially in mobile phones – offered more or less the same possibility of charging. In these almost fifteen years of smartphonesin theory the autonomy of the teams has been in crescendoalthough in general —and after a short time of use— a cell phone lasts more or less a day in a stable way, regardless of the size of its battery.

The rule for intensive users of their mobiles says that, in addition to the charger, you should always have an external battery at hand. It is true, but it is also true that chargers have taken a curious role in recent years. From one day to the next, the speed of loading and the number of watts capable of transmitting became a relevant issue in the industry. Or at least a selling feature in much of brand marketing.

Sure, few people know how long it takes to fully charge their cell phone battery. A few hours, it will be. Or in the worst case, we leave it charging overnight until the next day. Although there is nothing wrong with that, things in this area are beginning to change. And at a lot of speed.

Last year, the smartphone Xiaomi 11T Pro surprised everyone by including a 120-watt charger in its box, which managed to complete a charge from 0 to 100% of its battery in just 19 minutes, which immediately made it the fastest-charging cell phone in the world. world.

But recently, at the last Mobile World Congress, the Chinese company Oppo —which is making its way into the market very quickly— presented prototypes of chargers with VOOC flash technology, which reach 240 watts. What does that mean? Full charges in less than ten minutes. Crazy. With ads like that, loading speed definitely started to be a factor, though for now it’s mostly for geeks and anxious people.

Beyond the records, what we all want at the end of the day is to have a good charger for our devices. Not necessarily that it is ultra fast, but that it does have good performance, that it is stable and that it does not damage the device to which it is connected. By default, the common thing was to plug the equipment into the charger that comes in the box, but that is falling behind. Many manufacturers (as big as Samsung, Apple or Google) stopped including plugs in their equipment, so getting a good one to have at home becomes even more important.

Finally, we have another factor that is transcendental: the change from wired to wireless charging. True: the power supply by cable will always be higher and not all cell phones allow a charge Wireless. But the issue is already a viable alternative, even with the possibility that it is the devices themselves that deliver power to another that needs it. Like a blood transfusion, but without tubes.

All this, always bearing in mind that the consensus recommendation is that the battery, hopefully, be maintained between 25% and 85% charged to ensure that it has an optimal and long-lasting useful life.

If for various reasons you do not have a charger —it was lost, broken or did not come with the equipment—, instinctively the logical thing would be to buy one that is available from the same brand. In general, we are talking about the charger plus USB-C cable combo from the manufacturer, which on average can cost between $15,000 to $20,000 —or sometimes a little more—, depending on the brand.

But since there are still plenty of people whose phones have the “old” micro USB input, there are reliable chargers like the Philips DLP2310, available for less than $10,000 in big box stores.

The British brand Audiolab and the American brand Philco also have an arsenal of efficient and cheap accessories, such as the Audiolab USB Max 2.1 or the Philco V2.1, which allow two cables to be connected at the same time – and therefore keep two devices powered. simultaneously—with a power of 12W.

Brand chargers over 20W, which is already considered fast charging, rise above $20,000. Although there are several cheaper third-party options, such as that of the Chinese brand Anker, very popular in the United States. Their PowerPort III Nano USB-C model was chosen by wirecutter as the best in the North American market, which is no small thing to say. It is very small, not expensive and reaches 20W, which doubles or even triples the charging speed of regular plugs.

As for wireless charges or “Qi” the same thing happens. There are multiple possibilities on the market, as long as the smartphone with which we actually have this modality. An option is the Aiwa AWP2311B, which allows a maximum power of 5W, and less than $10,000.

There are also examples like the Samsung Trio, which allows wireless charging of up to three devices ($73,990) or the versatile Apple Magsafe ($44,990), as well as the Xiaomi MI Wireless, with a pedestal, which offers wireless charging up to 20W ($26,990).

When it comes to charging in the car, there is also a wide and varied range of accessories for multiple types of chargers, which feed from the cigarette lighter socket (or similar) to provide the much-needed charge to the device, especially when one He is in a hurry and there is no other option but to load during the trip.

The most economical, probably, are the connectors that plug directly into the electrical outlet or “cigarette lighter” of the car, with the possibility of a charging port. But there is a charger from Anker that offers a port for up to five USB-charged devices from its connection to the vehicle.

In any case, let us not forget that this article seeks to unveil the mundane, but fundamental world of chargers that “plug in”. Because for more extreme cases and portable needs, we have a whole universe of portable batteries, power banks and others gadgets similar, ideal to have on hand in your purse or backpack when the energy runs out. But of course, that is a matter for another article.

*The prices of the products in this article are updated as of April 5, 2021. Values ​​and their availability may change.