the best and the worst

ROME – Here are the votes of the best and worst players of the Super Cup match staged last night at San Siro between Inter and Juve. The Nerazzurri won thanks to a goal at the end of the second overtime achieved by Alexis Sanchez.

Inter-Juve, the best

S. Inzaghi (annex) 7

Inter started very strong and brought out the best at the start, when they managed to skip the Juventus pressing, creating three or four chances in the space of a quarter of an hour. The penalty not granted to Barella produces a mini blackout in which Juve slips with McKennie’s goal. The recovery, after the equal of Lautaro, is almost one-way without being able to crumble the black and white wall. He succeeds in the last assault, rewarded by the flash of Sanchez. As in 2017 at the Olimpico with Lazio, Simone beats Allegri with time out and guessing the changes.

Perisic 7

He lived a period of splendid form, you can see it from the point of De Sciglio or Rugani, going away at speed. Rabiot, in a crash, denies him a goal with an almost sure shot.

Sanchez (30 ‘st) 7.5

In the spin he hits his head, giving the illusion of a goal, but the ball does not enter and Perin would never have gotten there. He remains in ambush and condemns Juve as a marauder of the penalty area.

L. Martinez 7

He does not only have the merit of grabbing Juve from eleven meters. He is inside all the most dangerous actions: the mere presence of Dzeko grants him breathing space and the possibility of touching more balls and building from afar. He doesn’t seem to like the replacement so much.

McKennie 7

Other than external. Allegri places him in a hybrid position of attacking mezzala. He needs it to increase the pressure on Skriniar. Tackle, marking and insertions: it is the American’s favorite bread, which also manages the usual header.