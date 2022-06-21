Since the 90’s, Walt Disney Picturesowned by The Walt Disney Company, has produced a wide variety of Live Action of his animated classics: “The Lion King”, “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Jungle Book”, “Lady and the Tramp”, “Mulan” and many more. Some more successful than others and acclaimed by specialized critics..

What is a Live Action? They are adaptations of cartoons, made with real actors. Much of the success of these films is due to the use of CGI technology, which consists of computer generated images, technology that has become essential for cinema.

What is the best and worst Disney Live Action, according to critics? The specialized portal Rotten Tomatoes made a classification of all the films that Walt Disney Pictures has released in this format, along with the comments of its critics.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The worst Disney Live Action has been “Alice through the looking glass”launched in 2016. It is about the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland”directed by Tim Burton, starring Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen and Rhys Ifans.

“‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ is as visually stunning as its predecessor, but that’s not enough to cover a disappointing story that doesn’t live up to its classic characters,” was the review of one of Rotten’s specialized critics. Tomatoes.

The film directed by James Bobin and with a script by Linda Woolverton, had a budget of 170 million dollars. In addition to receiving negative reviews, It only grossed $295 million at the box office..

On the other hand, The best Disney Live Action has been “The Jungle Book”. On its website, Rotten Tomatoes points out:

As beautiful to behold as it is gripping to watch, ‘The Jungle Book’ is a rare remake that actually improves on its predecessors while setting a new standard for CGI.

Directed by Jon Favreau, written by Justin Marks and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, “The Jungle Book” was released in theaters in April 2016, starring Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o, Christopher Walken and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Live Action of “The Jungle Book” was a resounding success in critics and box offices, raising more than 966 million dollars. It had a budget of 175 million dollars. Also, the film was awarded by the Academy Awards for best visual effects.

Walt Disney Pictures prepares the releases of two new Live Action: “Pinocchio” and “The Little Mermaid”.