The best and worst dressed of the week

This first week of March has been starring Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have once again shown that they are one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood with their looks to attend the premiere of The Adam Project. Olivia Palermo and María Pombo have also conquered with their outfits that anticipate several of the season’s trends.

On the contrary, Valentina Ferragni, with a dress that is too small for her, and Tinashe, with a balloon design, have not been able to approve with their outfits. These have been the most outstanding looks, for better and for worse, of the week:

top seven

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have wasted style at the premiere of The Adam Project In New York. The actress is spectacular with a Greek goddess design from the Atelier Versace Haute Couture collection, in different pastel tones, crossed straps that stylize her silhouette and a very romantic cape. The most surprising thing is that she wears her dress with a denim jacket, a casual garment that she shows also works for a gala event. For her part, the actor is impeccable in a gray pinstriped suit that he wears with a white shirt and patterned tie.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the premiere of ‘The Adam Project’ in New York) Evan Agostini/AP

Victoria Beckham has dared with vinyl pants in a vibrant red that could become one of the trends of the next season. She combines them with a knitted sweater in Very Peri, the fashionable lilac.

Victoria Beckham poses with her son Romeo in the ‘front row’ of the Saint Laurent fashion show STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

María Pombo has already welcomed spring with a pretty pastel yellow denim outfit from Mango. The influencer Madrilenian opts for comfort with a denim jacket that she wears with a white T-shirt and pants wide lega garment that makes a strong comeback this season.

María Pombo with the yellow set of Mango Instagram @mariapombo

Olivia Palermo is wearing one of the perfect outfits for these weeks of halftime. The it girl New Yorker opts for a denim jacket that she combines with a blue knitted sweater, a long skirt measure and high-top lace-up boots.

Olivia Palermo exudes style with a denim jacket Instagram @oliviapalermo

Anne Hathaway has dazzled at the Amani fashion show with a sophisticated total look black. The actress wears a sober ensemble made up of an elegant jacket, a knitted sweater and sailor pants with pockets. A styling that is accompanied by silver accessories and a voluminous hairstyle.

Anne Hathaway with her look to enjoy the Armani parade Instagram @justjared

Amelia Bono has advanced one of the star ensembles of the summer on her trip to Santo Domingo. The Madrilenian has relied on a two-piece -a cropped top and pants flare– from the new Mango collection that stand out for their retro print in aqua green, mauve and black. Complete the look with sneakers.

Amelia Bono has released a Mango outfit for her holidays Instagram @ameliabono

Olivia Rodrigo has brought out her most punk side at the Billboard awards with a beautiful white princess-style design that stands out for its leather straps, matching its diamond-encrusted belt, a detail also present on the neckline. She finishes off her look with XL platform black boots.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women in Music Awards Frazer Harrison / AFP

the three worst

Valentina Ferragni has not missed the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Chiara’s sister has worn a beautiful design by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the French house, but her cleavage area is not quite flattering, in fact, it is too small for her and her chest is too tight.

Valentina Ferragni with her look for the Dior fashion show in Paris Instagram @valentinaferragni

Alba Paul has not been successful with this excessive mixture of skin to attend the premiere of batman. The influencer he wears a black suit jacket and pants with matching t-shirt and a key brown coat oversized that just doesn’t fit the look.

Alba Paul has not missed the premiere of ‘The Batman’ in Madrid Instagram @albapaulfe

Tinashe has captured all eyes at the Billboard awards with a voluminous and colorful design by Christopher John Rogers that does not seem entirely successful.