The best and worst dressed of the week

The New York Fashion Week shows have been attended by many influencers and style icons who have caused a sensation with their looks, such as Chiara Ferragni and Katie Holmes.

By contrast, Rihanna’s complicated maternity ensemble and Hunter Schafer’s eccentricity have not met the approval. These have been the most outstanding outfits, for better and for worse, of the penultimate week of February:

top six

Chiara Ferragni has made an impact in New York with outfits that confirm several of the trends that will triumph next fall-winter. The Italian businesswoman has dared with a look with a zebra print as the protagonist, which she mixes with red tights and platform ankle boots.

Chiara Ferragni in her zebra print outfit and red tights in New York Instagram @chiaraferragni

Blake Lively caused a sensation at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week with a total look White. The actress has dressed one of the new sets of the New York designer, made up of a crop top and a tube skirt and long measurewhich are made with sequins that add a shiny touch to the style.

Blake Lively arrives at the fashion show of the New York designer Instagram @michaelkors

Elsa Hosk uses a classic look that she has modernized with a trench coat with a padded hem and puffed sleeves. A casual and sophisticated style that she completes with a headscarf as Grace Kelly liked.

Elsa Hosk has squandered glamor on the streets of New York TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber has one of the most casual looks of the week. The model has been seen wearing a long coat measure plaid pattern that he wears with a white t-shirt, black knit vest and black jeans. A comfortable style that ends with Adidas sneakers.

Kaia Gerber has opted for one of the most successful casual combinations of the week TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes did not want to miss the Tory Burch parade in New York. The actress has made an impact with a simple long knitted dress in a brick tone that she wears with crystal stockings with sandals and a long white coat.

Katie Holmes at the Tory Burch Fashion Show in New York GTRES

Tamara Falcó has captured all eyes in New York with a black and white striped sweater, zebra print type, and a pleated and flared skirt that stands out for its polka dot print. A look signed by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, which she completes with black pumps and a yellow bag.

Tamara Falcó has been one of the VIP guests of the Carolina Herrera parade Instagram @tamara_falco

the four worst

Beyoncé wants to recover the controversial mix of black tights and shorts, a combination that we don’t like and that she wears with a black corset, a maxi necklace that doesn’t go with the look at all, and a beige jacket that she wears casually.

Beyoncé has not been successful with this combination of shorts and stockings Instagram @beyonce

Hunter Schafer has worn one of the most complicated looks of the week. the actress of euphoria She makes an impression in a black and white corset with many straps that she wears with yellow pants and a padded coat. A outfits eye-catching that ends with Japanese platform sandals.

Hunter Schafer with the extreme outfit with which she has not gone unnoticed Instagram @hunterschafer

Rihanna has reinvented maternity looks to proudly show off her new curves. However, there are styles that are not quite convincing, such as this striking combination of a coat with different animal printstop that exposes her belly and jeans with the hem tied with the straps of the sandals.

Rihanna continues to reinvent maternity looks Instagram @badgalriri

Kanye West continues to turn to his total looks blacks that stand out for the style jackets oversizedwellies with soles tracks and a balaclava. An eccentric look with which he cannot go unnoticed.