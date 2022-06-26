The Best and Worst Dresses of the 2022 Urban Music Awards, according to Lupita Valero. Yes, the young Mexican woman who captivated us in the last season of ‘Our Latin Beauty’, she surprised us with her profession as a critic and fashion designer, the one we saw in one of the tests with Jomari Goyso. And although the winner was Sirey Morán, she took the hearts of the public.

Lupita Valero, former ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, critic and fashion designer. Photo: Lupita Valero

For this reason, we decided to consult Lupita, to know your opinion and your criticism about the fashion that we saw this past Thursday at the 2022 Urban Music Awards that Telemundo broadcast.

Here, the beloved Mexican chose what for her were the best dresses and those who should have thought a little better when choosing their outfits.

“We are in an era of fashion where the rules are disappearing more and more, and the message is becoming clearer to us: the bodies are no longer hidden, as we could see in María Becerra, arriving with a proposal in transparencies with a classic lace and an asymmetric middie dress, honoring the throwback 2000’s styleand occupying one of the trends in fashion shows by Versace and Copernicus”.

“We also saw one or another stay with the doubt of how to get dressed to this red carpet where urbanity is celebratedand where the dress code was not exactly the theme of this rug, just like Ninel Conde did; Although the dress complied with several of the trends such as glitter, feathers and the mini skirt, it was not a look where urbanity prevailed. along with comfort.

“As that Alicia Machado, the queen of ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’, surprised us with spectacular dresses but out of context For the night”.

“Who I do understand the theme perfectly, and surely it must have been because she was in her land, it was the Puerto Rican Zuleyka Riverasurprising everyone from her parade on the carpet, to that red mini dress making her look a spectacular silhouette.

“Adamari López wore a proposal with glitter, feathers, giving us color and wearing a short dresslilac combined with the best version, Ada left us speechless again”.

“Although fashion has become an important tool to generate messages of change and different perspectives of beauty stereotypeswe have seen how many artists have had the challenge of seeking their identity within fashion, such as Kiko el Crazy, who very much in his style came with a very different proposal and giving something to talk about as on different occasions“.

“Others who also got on this trend, was Christian Nodal and his revelation before fashion; though I must emphasize that he chose a color that we have seen lead the parades of Prada and Givenchysuch is the case of the color green, it was not enough to fill the pupil of the experts. As long as the intention exists we We will continue to applaud her time in fashion and hope to see more appearancesand of course fashion proposals that make us fit”.

