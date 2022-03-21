the best and worst ‘looks’ of the night

The actress and singer, nominated for a Bafta for her role in ‘The Gucci house‘was one of those that generated the most expectation on the red carpet, where she walked with spectacular jewels from Tiffany & Co. and air of classic Hollywood diva. Lady Gaga wore an impressive dress Mermaid cut in the ‘old’ Hollywood style of the 50s, with a dizzying neckline of Ralph Lauren. The chosen color, a iridescent bottle green, almost jet black. In addition to the precious Tiffany & Co diamond and emerald choker to match earrings, the diva carried a feather bag of the same color as the dress. The blonde hair, gathered to one side of her, completed the fantastic ‘look’ of her.