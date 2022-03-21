the best and worst ‘looks’ of the night

Two weeks before the Oscars and their long-awaited parade of artists on the red carpet, the Royal Albert Hall in London has dressed up again to host the BAFTA 2022 awards, the awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Many famous faces have passed through its ‘red carpet’ wearing their best clothes, and others, of the most striking and extravagant.
Here is a selection of the best and not so good outfits of an evening spent by water and with the memory of the war in the Ukraine, in which Jane Campion and her western ‘The power of the dog’ triumphed.
the most spectacular
Lady Gaga by Ralph Lauren
The actress and singer, nominated for a Bafta for her role in ‘The Gucci house‘was one of those that generated the most expectation on the red carpet, where she walked with spectacular jewels from Tiffany & Co. and air of classic Hollywood diva. Lady Gaga wore an impressive dress Mermaid cut in the ‘old’ Hollywood style of the 50s, with a dizzying neckline of Ralph Lauren. The chosen color, a iridescent bottle green, almost jet black. In addition to the precious Tiffany & Co diamond and emerald choker to match earrings, the diva carried a feather bag of the same color as the dress. The blonde hair, gathered to one side of her, completed the fantastic ‘look’ of her.
Florence Pugh by Carolina Herrera
The young British actress, 26, Florence Pugh He chose one of the most striking and groundbreaking outfits of the night. Not in vain the protagonist of films like ‘Little Women’ or ‘Black Widow’ is one of the rising values of current cinema, and one of the candidates to embody Madonna in her next biopic. For this ‘red carpet’ has opted for a minidress Carolina Herreraa short black dress with no neckline, with dusty pink tulle train. Black sandals and a metallic choker. An outfit with a punk and androgynous air, with her new short dark brown hair and a ‘piercing’ on her nose.
Caitriona Balfe by Armani Prive
The star of the series ‘Outlander’ and the movie ‘Belfast’ was one of the most elegant of the night, wearing a halter neck dress with an opening at the neckline and pointed shoulder pads, signed by Armani Prive. The design chosen by Catriona Balfe was finished off with a skirt finished with train and embroidered crystals.
Millie Bobby Briown, Louis Vuitton
Millie Bobby Brownthe protagonist of ‘Strangers things’, has taken advantage of the BAFTA gala to make her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, the son of Bon Jovi. On this occasion, the very young actress has surprised with a ‘look’ much more adult than it usually lookswith a louis vuitton gothic dress in black velvet and transparencies. An asymmetrical design of different heights and textures that has been adorned with velvet gloves with jewels on the outside and a dagger-shaped necklace on the chest.
Rebel Wilson by Giambattista Valli
In addition to presenting the gala, the Australian actress of comedies ‘Pitch Perfect’ and the film ‘Compulsive Swindlers’, the much applauded Rebel Wilson42, dared to make a comb Putin during the ceremonyand it was also one of the most sophisticated of the night thanks to its choice in tulle black and sequins in shades of blue from Giambattista Valli’s spring-summer 2019 collection. A design that fitted like a glove, since the artist has lost in the last two years nothing less than 30 kilos.
The least successful
Perhaps in a nod to the recent Women’s Day, Salma Hayek has opted for a Victorian-inspired dress in purple velvet and black lace by Gucci. The sweetheart neckline enhanced -excessively- her bust and the slightly puffed shoulders gave it a gothic air and tried to produce a feeling of more height. Her ‘look’ has been completed with a high bun, makeup with shades of purple and Boucheron’s jewelery.
Sienna Miller She also looked to 1950s Old Hollywood for inspiration for her BAFTA gala look. Her champagne Gucci slip dress with a V neckline perhaps it contrasted too much with black lace gloves above the elbow.
Naomi Campbell, Burberry
Naomi Campbell, more plethoric than ever thanks to her motherhoodhas opted for a straight black dress with a train and long open sleeves from Burberry with jewels of Fawaz Gruosi. The ebony goddess, 51 years old, has not risked with a too serious and covered ‘look’, far from the ones she usually chooses for the great debuts.
Lucy Boynton, Chanel Haute Couture
The actress who played Mary Austin in ‘Bohemian Rapshody’ has chosen a dress from Chanel Haute Couture with geometric designs in gray. a set royal in excess that turned off the beauty of a Lucy Boynton, who has finished off her styling with a 20’s hairstyle parted on one side and wavy gathered behind the ears.
Lea Seydoux, Louis Vuitton
The French Léa Seydoux, 36, was another of those who trusted a model Louis Vuitton. Despite the vSparkly rhinestones and floral patterned sequins, cold shoulder and sweetheart neckline dressthe actress of ‘No time to die’ was not one of those who shone the most at the night of the British film awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.