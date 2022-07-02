the best and worst of movie premieres

We have reached the halfway point of 2022! Having no idea how time has passed so quickly, we planted ourselves in the 1st of July with a movie billboard full of blockbusters and summer products, but this weekend the film premieres They carry under their arms the animated title that could turn the box office upside down. Let’s review all the news of the weekend.

The premieres of July 1, 2022

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, 2022)

It is the animated film with the longest promotional campaign in history. From the release of its first trailer to its release date, nearly two and a half years have passed.

It is the first film in the ‘Gru’ saga released in the last five years.

‘Minions: The origin of Gru’ is once again created in the Illumination Entertainment studio, which was founded 15 years ago.

It is directed six hands by Kyle Balda —responsible for the first ‘The minions’—, Brad Ableson —director of the special Christmas short film ‘The minions’— and Jonathan Del Val —co-director of ‘Pets 2’—.

The script is in charge of Matthew Fogel, responsible for the libretto of ‘The LEGO Movie 2’.

In its original version, Steve Carell lends his vocal chords to Gru again, and we find performers such as Alan Arkin, MIchelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Will Arnett or Steve Coogan.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Minions: the origin of Gru’ is a worthy summer sequel that can be enjoyed even if you hate its protagonists

‘Bergman Island’ (‘Bergman Island’, 2021)

‘Bergman’s Island’ arrives in our cinemas after passing through the official sections of festivals such as Cannes or Seville, where it generated quite positive opinions.

It has a luxury cast, headed by Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

It is written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, author of titles such as ‘Maya’, ‘El porvenir’ or ‘Eden: Lost in music’, and is her first film shot in English.

The cast of the film is very different from the one originally planned, which included Greta Gerwig and John Turturro.

‘Mom not in Networks’ (2022)

It is the new feature film by Daniela Féjerman, responsible for ‘Semen, a love story’ and, more recently, ‘The adoption’.

It stars Malena Alterio, Eva Ugarte and Antonio Pagudo.

His proposal in terms of comedy, as its title suggests, revolves around a mother of two teenagers who decides to open a profile on a dating app.

Plus…

‘My dearest children’ (‘Mes très chers enfants’, 2021)

Sinjar (2022)

‘My best friend’ (‘Okul Tıraşı’, 2021)

‘Singing on the rooftops’ (2022)

‘Space Pajamas’ (2022)

‘A Dog’s Tooth’ (2022)

