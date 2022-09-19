the best and worst of movie premieres

The second weekend of September is here. This translates into a full return to routine, back to school, the worsening of the usual post-holiday slump… and in a good handful of movie premieres that come to our rooms to make our existence a little more bearable. Let’s review what he has under his arm this Friday the 9th.

The premieres of September 9, 2022

‘Journey to paradise’ (‘Ticket to Paradise’, 2022)

‘Journey to Paradise’ marks the return of Julia Roberts to the cinema four years after she starred in ‘Ben’s Return’.

It also marks the fifth collaboration between Roberts and George Clooney, who previously worked together on “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Money Monster.”

Although set in Bali, it was shot in Australia. The magic of cinema.

It is written and directed by Ol Parker, head of ‘Mamma Mia! Once and Again’ and ‘Now and Forever’ and write of ‘The Exotic Marigold Hotel’ and its sequel.

After shooting ‘An unforgettable day’, George Clooney said he would never shoot more romantic comedies. A quarter of a century later, the actor has returned to the genre.

‘The orphan: First murder’ (‘Orphan: First Kill’, 2022)

‘The Orphan: First Murder’ is the prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra’s fantastic thriller released in 2009.

It returns to star Isabelle Fuhrman, who is now 23 years old, which made the shooting process much more complicated compared to the original film.

For Fuhrman to have the appearance of Esther in ‘The Orphan’ —which he shot when he was 11 years old— digital rejuvenation techniques have been used. In addition, the rest of the cast had to wear shoes with risers to create shots with forced perspective and distort the height of the performers.

Of course, according to the director, the use of digital effects is minimal, the team having focused on practical effects, makeup and the use of doubles.

Its director, William Brent Bell, is responsible for titles like ‘The Boy’, ‘Stay Alive’ or the abominable endless found footage ‘Devil Inside’.

‘Cage’ (2022)

Previously known as ‘La casa de tiza’, ‘Jaula’ marks Ignacio Tatay’s feature film debut after directing the short films ‘Novio’ and ‘Mano a mano’.

The feature film is sponsored by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, who serve as producers and executive producers.

It stars Carlos Santos, Eva Llorach, Elena Anaya and Eloy Azorín, among others.

The proposal could be described as a horror-tinged thriller in which a couple decides to take in a mysterious girl they find wandering the road at night.

Plus…

‘The accused’ (‘Les Choses humaines’, 2021)

‘And this… whose is it?’ (‘Le test’, 2021)

‘The school of magical animals’ (‘Die Schule der magischen Tiere’, 2021)

‘My emptiness and I’ (2022)

‘Il Bucco’ (2021)

‘Duo’ (2022)

‘The Other Tom’ (2021)

