the best and worst of movie premieres

Do you notice that? The freshness is taking over the environment preparing us for an autumn that will mark the beginning of the final stretch of the 2022 film year. But we are still in September and there is a lot of cloth to cut; and as a sample here we have this good dose of premieres that arrive in our cinemas this Friday 23. Let’s review them!

The premieres of September 23, 2022

‘Model 77’ (2022)

It is the new film by Alberto Rodríguez, who gave us in 2014 that jewel of the Spanish thriller entitled ‘The minimal island’.

On this occasion, the director takes us to the Barcelona of the 70s to shape a prison drama set in La Modelo, as the title indicates.

The script is co-written between Rodríguez himself and Rafael Cobos, who already collaborated with the director on ‘La isla minima’, ‘Grupo 7’ or ‘El hombre de las mil caras’.

His cast has names like Miguel Herrán, Javier Gutiérrez, Jesús Carroza or Fernando Tejero.

Criticism in Espinof: San Sebastian Festival 2022 | ‘Model 77’ is a great prison drama and the consecration of Alberto Rodríguez by the hand of a fabulous Javier Gutiérrez

‘Don’t worry dear’ (‘Don’t Worry Darling’, 2022)

It is probably the most controversial film of the year thanks to the sauce that has invaded its production process and its promotional campaign.

It is directed by Olivia Wilde, who made the leap from in front of behind the scenes with the celebrated and fantastic ‘Super Nerds’.

It stars Florence Pugh —which, it seems, did not end too well with the director—, Chris Pine and Harry Styles —who, it seems, replaced Shia LaBeauf in a bad way.

The cinematography is directed by Matthew Libatique, Darren Aronofsky’s regular DOP and responsible for visual bombs such as ‘Black Swan’ or ‘Mother!’.

Criticism in Espinof: San Sebastian Festival 2022 | ‘Don’t worry dear’ is not the disaster that many had anticipated, but it is the macaroni and tomato of suburban dystopias

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

No. You are not trapped in time. This weekend ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is re-released with a few minutes of previously unreleased material.

The ugly thing about this maneuver is that the bonus footage that does hit theaters was excluded from home-format editions of the film.

The film is still directed by Tom Watts and starring Tom Holland. And as we can already say, also by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Criticism in Espinof: Marvel, we would have gotten better at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with all the surprises intact

‘Crimes of the future’ (‘Crimes of the Future’, 2022)

‘Crimes of the Future’ marks the return of master David Cronenberg to the big screen eight years after ‘Maps to the Stars’.

This time he arrives accompanied by a cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

It is the first original script Cronenberg has worked on since his 1999 ‘eXistenZ’.

The film was shot entirely in a warehouse, and promises a healthy dose of trademark bodily desecration.

Criticism in Espinof: Cannes Film Festival 2022: the crimes of the future recover David Cronenberg’s reflection on the human body and pleasure

Plus…

‘Rainbow’ (2022)

‘The World Seekers’ (‘Le Tour du monde en 80 jours’, 2021)

‘Labordeta, a man without more’ (2022)

‘My imaginary country’ (2022)

‘The Silent Scream: The Case of Roe v. Wade’ (‘Roe v. Wade’, 2021)

