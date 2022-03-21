the best and worst of movie premieres

It’s finally Friday, and you know what that means. This March 18, a new string of movie premieres arrives in our theaters to inject some movement into a box office that continues to be led by ‘The Batman’ and raided by force by the K-Pop group bts in an unexpected turn of events. Then I’ll tell you what the film news of the weekend has in store for us.

The premieres of March 18, 2022

‘The bad guys’ (‘The Bad Guys’, 2022)

The film is the feature film directorial debut of Pierre Perfiel, who has previously worked for Dreamworks in the animation department on the ‘Kung-Fu Panda’ saga, on ‘Rise of the Guardians’ and ‘Monsters vs. Aliens’ .

‘The Bad Guys’ adapts the homonymous children’s books written by Aaron Blabey, and which have charming illustrations, it must be said.

To capture the essence of the original illustrations, effects can be seen at times that play with the use of 2D elements and different frame rates in a way that is reminiscent of ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’.

The original voice cast is fantastic, featuring names such as Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz and Anthony Ramos. But of course, everything has a but…

…because in the version dubbed into Spanish we have to listen to Sara Carbonero, the streamer Gemita, the youtuber Nil Ojeda and actors not related to the world of dubbing such as Santi Millán, Joaquín Reyes or Pedro Alonso ?Berlin in ‘La casa de paper’?.

‘Emperor Code’ (2022)

‘Emperor Code’ is the new thriller by Jorge Coira, who returns to our cinemas after having focused his last efforts on the small screen with the series ‘Hierro’ and ‘Rapa’.

Its cast includes performers from our first division such as Luis Tosar or María Botto.

The film opened the latest edition of the Malaga Festival.

Its libretto is in charge of Jorge Guerricaechevarría, head scriptwriter for filmmakers such as Álex de la Iglesia or Daniel Monzón.

‘The protected’ (‘The Protégé’, 2021)

‘The Protégé’ is Martin Campbell’s return to feature film since 2017, when he directed ‘The Foreigner’. And we must not lose sight of him if we take into account that he is responsible for hits like ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Goldeneye’ or ‘The Mask of the Fox’.

Its cast is headed by stars like Michael Keaton, Maggie Q or Samuel L. Jackson.

And while we’re talking about your cast, let’s make some connections. Q and Jackson have participated in the saga ‘Jungla de cristal’? in the fourth and third parts respectively?. On the other hand, Keaton and Q have given life to the characters of DC Batman and Wonder Woman – the latter only through her voice in ‘The young Justice League’.

The film had an international shoot divided between Bulgaria, Vietnam and Romania.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The protected one’: Maggie Q and Michael Keaton hold an action thriller from the ‘John Wick’ studio that meets without virguerías

‘The event’ (‘L’événement’, 2021)

‘The event’ arrives at our theaters with a string of awards and nominations under his belt. She was nominated for a BAFTA for best direction, won the César for best new actress, and won the Golden Lion for best film and the FIPRESCI Award at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival.

By the way, the jury that awarded him the grand prize in Venice was chaired by Bong Joon-ho.

It is the second feature film by director and screenwriter Audrey Diwan, and is based on the novel by Annie Emaux.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The event’: the winner of the Golden Lion is a distressing and powerful story that claims free abortion

Plus…

‘The world is yours’ (2022)

‘The man in the basement’ (‘L’homme de la cave’, 2021)

‘The last film’ (‘Last Film Show’, 2021)

‘Lightzu’ (2021)

‘Nora’s awakening’ (‘Kokon’, 2020)

‘Camila will go out tonight’ (2022)

‘Father’s Heart’ (2022)

