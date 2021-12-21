Sports

the best and worst of the race

Napoli wins the San Siro 1-0 with a goal by Elmas and wins the big match against the Milan: all the votes of the best and worst in the field.

Milan-Napoli: the best

Tomori 7 He saves an almost scored goal on Lozano and avoids a close shot from Petagna. In the middle of the defense it is a security and there is always to reject or close.

Rrahmani 7 He has definitely returned to Hellas’ levels and confirms it against the feared Ibrahimovic. With a providential closure, he avoids the Swede’s safe shot and “holds” him in physical duels. Head takes several.

Juan Jesus 7 In “his” San Siro he does not tremble. It will be the air of the derby, but in fact it is among the best and eliminates the uncertainties. He thwarts, rejects and is not distracted: the “bet” that Spalletti is winning.

Zielinski 7.5 With the captain’s armband, he takes the corner of the lead, but more generally leads the pressing, calls the team forward and participates in regaining the ball. With the other leaders out, he leads the group. Total and irreplaceable player.

Elmas 7 Second goal in the league, the sixth in the season. He is in excellent shape: he starts to the left, in the area of ​​the absent Insigne, and shows a nice leg. It gives balance to the team and never spares.

A flash of Elmas at San Siro: Napoli wins 1-0 with Milan

