The best and worst time to buy a second-hand mobile in Spain is not what you think

Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

“But don’t be a melon. Wait until it’s such a fair, that’s when they present the new models, and the old ones go down in price”. You have probably heard this phrase (or one of its variants) from your brother-in-law. Well, it’s exactly the other way around…

Now that the Mobile World Congress is approaching, the buying and selling page Milanuncios has published a study on the second-hand mobile market in Spain and the results are curious. To begin with, what our brother-in-law in the example above says is true in a sense: the first three months of the year is the time when the demand for used mobiles skyrockets. Apparently in these months is when more people decide to put their old mobile up for sale to buy another one, and more people are looking for a second-hand mobile. The problem is that this is the time when prices rise the most. In other words, and against popular belief. The first months of the year in which there are fairs such as the MWC or the CES with good to sell, but not to buy.

That the fairs and presentations set the pace is quite evident, because the other great time when there is more demand is in August and September. This peak especially affects the iPhone because the annual presentation of new Apple models is always around those dates. In fact, on the day of the presentation of the Galaxy S22, searches for Samsung mobiles increased by 86%.

In terms of brands, Apple is the most demanded in the second-hand market by a wide margin. Only the iPhone accounts for 36.4% of the ads on the platform (more than 66,000 ads). The second brand with the most ads in Milanuncios is Samsung, with 25.3% (46,000 ads). In third place we have Xiaomi, with 26,000 ads, 14.5% of the total. Xiaomi is, in fact, the brand that grew the most in 2021, 24.6% compared to the previous year.

By models, the most demanded in the second-hand market is still the iPhone, specifically the 11, followed closely by the 12. The next most popular mobile is the Samsung Galaxy S21, followed by the s20. In Xiaomi, the most demanded are the Redmi Note 10 and Mi eleven.

Photo : Samsung

Selling a mobile on the second-hand market means having to do it at more or less half the price. A second-hand iPhone costs an average of €414, although the most recent models are always more expensive and it is not uncommon to see an iPhone 13 for €909. To buy a second hand samsung it costs an average of €324, which represents a saving of 53.7% compared to the €700 that the Samsung can cost Galaxy S21 new . OR n Xiaomi costs an average of €168, with a saving of 77.6% if we compare with the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G, which costs €750.

When it comes to selling, Milanuncios recommends doing it precisely in January, February or March, which are the months with the most demand because that is when your brother-in-law thinks they are cheaper. It is always good to keep the e original packaging of the phone to make the sale more attractive, and it is even better to return the phone to its factory settings to erase all our data before sale. When shopping, it’s probably a good idea to go against conventional wisdom and move away from the first three months of the year to get better prices.