The best Android games for 2 players on the same mobile

Bored of playing alone? With these multiplayer apps for Android you will live a better experience and in the company of friends and family. Go for it!

Every year that passes, video games are more ingrained in our lives. And it is not for less, at present there are games inspired by almost any theme and genre under a online modality for computers and mobiles.

And even though much of the gamer community is able to enjoy this type of online games, there are very few titles that allow more than one user to play from the same device. Fortunately, we show you a list of Android games for 2 players on the same mobile and you can live the experience.

These are the games for 2 players on the same mobile

2 Player Jet

BADLAND

Micro Battles 3

BombSquad

Glow Hockey 2

react! Multiplayer Game

2 Player Math Games

Fruit Ninja 2 Action Game

Below you can see a series of games for 2 or more players on the same mobile totally free. For this type of video game it is recommended to play from a large device like a tablet, only then can you get the most out of it.

2 Player Jet

If you are with a friend or family member and you want to have a good time playing from your mobile, then try 2 Player Jet. This particular application has more than 17 games available to play between two peoplemaking it a good alternative to pass the time.

The way of playing is quite curious, since in the center of the screen the selected game will be found, and at the beginning and at the end of the screen it will show the control of each of the participants.

Among the games that stand out the most on this platform we have a wide variety of mental agility and speed titles, if you make a mistake in an answer, points will be subtracted and the participant with the highest score at the end of the round will win. His retro visual style is very nice and texts are good size.

BADLAND

BADLAND is a video game that has surprised many for its frenetic and fun style. Here your mission will be to avoid at all costs the obstacles that you will see along the way. It offers the option of play up to four people on the same device, where each one will have a different avatar and The one who reaches the goal will win..

Each player will have a space on the device to move the control, where you only have to click on the screen for your character to jump. As if that were not enough, you will have the option of create multiple levels and set your difficulty level.

Micro Battles 3

Another of the Android games for 2 players on the same mobile is Micro Battles 3. This particular video game presents a great variety of quite addictive minigames under a 8 bit styleamong them are: races, samurai battles, the worm and more.

the nice thing about Micro Battles 3is that it will only be necessary to press a single button to start playing, and since it is focused on two players, you will only see 2 buttons on the screen. It is recommended to enter daily form to enjoy a new title every day.

BombSquad

Title BombSquad is considered one of the best visual styles of this top. And it is that due to its 3D style it adds greater depth to the pitched battles that you and your friend will have to experience.

It has different explosive minigames such as: “capture the flag”, “bomb hockey” and “mortal combat”, considered epic games for its slow motion.

In the game will be present two teamseach with a Different color and depending on the color of your team, you can maneuver each of the characters as you please. If you want to live a better experience, it is recommended to use a tablet.

Glow Hockey 2

One of the classic video games that have been seen throughout history and that continues to attract local users is the table hockeyand luckily there is Glow Hockey 2. This application shows a frenetic table hockey game that you can play from the comfort of your mobile.

In addition, you will not be alone, since you will be able to share screen with a friend or opponent. In this title your mission will be try to score as many goals as possible and avoid at all costs that they score a goal.

The game has 3 themes available, where each of them is colorful, with neon lights, incredible animations and unbeatable sound. One of the most impressive things is physics, as it is quite realistic.

react! Multiplayer Game

If you are with your family and want to distract yourself for a while, you should give the opportunity to react! Multiplayer Game. This title tests your knowledge, speed and skillsince it is similar to a board game.

In the center of the mobile device the previously selected minigame will be present and in one of the 4 corners of the mobile the switch will be shown to answer the riddle.

Every time you get a question right you will earn a point, if you get it wrong you will lose a point. It has more than 24 different minigames under different levels of difficulty. Its interface is quite attractive, colorful and livelymaking the gaming experience comfortable and nice.

2 Player Math Games

Do you think you are fast in mathematical operations? Test yourself and a friend with the video game 2 Player Math Games. It’s about a brain speed gameespecially for do math math.

The screen will be divided in two, in each of the halves there will be a mathematical equation with certain options where only one will be correct. If you want to win, you must choose the correct option before the other person and that’s it.

And as in any game, the difficulty level will increase as you progress and the time will be reduced progressively, so you will have to do the accounts very well for achieve victory.

Fruit Ninja 2 Action Game

Lastly we have Fruit Ninja 2, one of the classic and popular games of the time and that to date is still one of the favorites. Here the goal is none other than cut as many fruits possible in a given time.

You can do this alone or as a couple, and the game also offers a large number of knives and swords to choose. Their scenarios are very varied and the audiovisual effects They will leave you stunned, making you not want to detach yourself from your mobile for a single second.

