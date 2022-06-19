the best anecdotes of her unexpected wedding

The singer’s first husband tried to prevent it from being held

Last June 9 had to be an unforgettable day for singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, but an unpleasant episode jeopardized their relationship. Before the celebration began, Jason Allen Alexander, the artist’s first husband, with whom she was only married 55 hours, sneaked into her house and tried to boycott her wedding. “She is my woman, my only woman!” He shouted until the security agents managed to stop him.

At the after party, Britney danced with Madonna, a great friend of hers.





Surrounded by her famous friends

After the initial scare, everything continued as planned and the couple said “yes, I do” surrounded by 50 people, including several familiar faces, friends of the bride, such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.





