Entertainment

the best anecdotes of her unexpected wedding

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

The singer’s first husband tried to prevent it from being held

BRITNEY SPEARS AND HUSBAND

The newlyweds beaming with happiness.

Drafting

Last June 9 had to be an unforgettable day for singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, but an unpleasant episode jeopardized their relationship. Before the celebration began, Jason Allen Alexander, the artist’s first husband, with whom she was only married 55 hours, sneaked into her house and tried to boycott her wedding. “She is my woman, my only woman!” He shouted until the security agents managed to stop him.

britney madonna

At the after party, Britney danced with Madonna, a great friend of hers.



Surrounded by her famous friends

After the initial scare, everything continued as planned and the couple said “yes, I do” surrounded by 50 people, including several familiar faces, friends of the bride, such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.


In this link we show you the surprising photos of the singer’s teenage children.

Discover more about the wedding of Britney Spears in the pages of your magazine Soon.

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

They capture Piqué from FIESTA in Stockholm with another unknown WOMAN after breaking up with Shakira | PHOTO

37 seconds ago

Disney’s next live actions of its animated classics

2 mins ago

Robertico: “I’m not going to stop making movies because you want to”

12 mins ago

The HBO United States series that steal attention this day

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button