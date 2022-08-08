The best anti-wrinkle exercises for face and neck

“Wrinkles in the skin are formed for several reasons, among them is the loss of collagen that occurs with age, excessive facial movement and sagging muscles”says Carme Farré, creator of the Face Toned Method. To solve these problems we normally resort to cosmetics, aesthetic treatments, medical aesthetics or even surgery. But we forget that there is another way: exercise. Yes, we are talking about facial gymnastics. It will not sound so crazy if you consider that there are 57 facial muscles in the face. “With facial pilates we can tone and strengthen muscles, prevent flaccidity, improve joint mobility and release tension in the jaw, neck and shoulders”, assures Carme Farré. This facial fitness and pilates teacher, with study Studio Carmen in London, has created the Face Toned method to achieve this. In this article we collect 12 of the best exercises from this expert to combat wrinkles on the face.

Before we start: we’re talking about a facial pilates board, so posture is key. Posture: sitting, with the legs aligned with the pelvis and the elbows resting on a table and in front of a mirror.

Balloon

How: With your mouth full of air, place both index fingers just above your lips and hold them firmly in place. Pass the air from one cheek to the other for eight beats and relax.

When: Do this exercise three times, three days a week.

So that: activates and rejuvenates the lips and cheeks.

Bars Off

How: With your mouth half open, curve your lips inwards, smoothing the skin, and relax them for eight counts. After repeating eight times, keep them curved eight times and relax.

When: Do the exercise three times, three days a week.

So that: removes the wrinkles that the barcode or smoker’s wrinkles.

smoothes the forehead

How: Place both index fingers just above the eyebrows and hold them firmly in place. Press your forehead up and down eight times, while resisting with your index fingers. At all times, the skin of the forehead must be kept smooth, without wrinkles. Then keep your eyebrows raised for eight beats and relax.

When: Do the exercise three times, three days a week.

So that: removes forehead wrinkles.

awake eyes

How: Keeping your eyes closed, squeeze your eyelids gently eight times without opening your eyes. Repeat the same sequence three times. At the end, open your eyes wide, without raising your eyebrows, and hold them open for a count of eight.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: exercise to keep the eyelids open and reduce swelling.

smooth frown

How: place your finger on each corner of the eyebrows and resist, frown eight times without letting the skin wrinkle. Repeat the frequency three times.

When: Do the exercise three times, three days a week. Tip: As for the frown, it is just as important to tone up as it is to learn not to frown so as not to wrinkle the skin.

So that: exercise to smooth the expression lines between the eyebrows.

Smile

How: With your neck erect, lift the corners of your mouth towards your temple in four small steps and pulse up and down slightly as if you are smiling for eight times. Hold this position for a count of eight and then relax.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: tones the cheeks and reduces the wrinkles that produce the smile line.

mouth corner

How: With the neck erect, move the corner of the mouth towards the ears in four small steps, and press the corner to the corners slightly flat for eight times. Hold this position for a count of eight and then relax.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: Tones the corner of the mouth and reduces marionette lines.

triangle toner

How: Lengthen your neck, place both index fingers next to the lower outer area of ​​your eyes and pull slightly sideways towards your temples. Holding this position, squint and relax as you pulse your lower lid eight times, making sure your upper lid doesn’t move. Then keep your eyes squinted, count eight and relax.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: tones the ‘triangle of youth’ and this translates to an improvement of the entire central part of the face, smile line, and crow’s feet.

Core lift

How: lengthen the neck, placing the tip of the tongue between the upper lip and the teeth, pressing one against the other. It is important to keep the jaw stabilized and the pressure of the tongue against the lips constant; circle the tip of the tongue to the right, down, left and up four times and then reverse direction four times.

When: repeat the exercise three times, three days a week. Next, massage your lips with your hands, gently squeezing them to activate circulation.

So that: Helps smooth wrinkles and jowls.

Total Facelift

How: Lengthen your neck up and bring your chin up slightly by holding your collarbones with your hands and pulling down slightly. Now bring your chin forward and up slightly to support your upper lip with your lower teeth, then try to touch the tip of your nose with your lower lip. Next, lift the corners of your mouth and pulse up and down slightly as if you are smiling for eight times. Hold this position for a count of eight and then relax.

When: Do the exercise three times, three days a week. Next, you massage your lips with your hands, gently squeezing them to activate circulation.

So that: advanced exercise that tones the neck, cheeks and double chin.

Upright Neck

How: with your neck erect, position your intertwined hands behind your head. Squeeze your neck into your hands to activate the muscles at the back of your neck eight times. Hold this position for a count of eight and then relax.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: tones and improves posture.

Swan neck

How: With your neck erect, position your interlocked hands under your chin and rest your elbows on a table. He tries to open his jaw down against his hands to activate the muscles eight times. Hold this position for a count of eight and then relax.

When: perform the exercise three times, every day.

So that: lengthens the neck and improves posture.

