The best app to blur faces and texts in a video

Blur everything you need in a video in a matter of seconds with an app designed for it!

Removing elements from an image is becoming easier thanks to the offer of different tools. However, doing the same in a video requires a little more attention to detail to achieve an optimal result. Specifically, when blur faces or texts in a videohundreds of users have positioned an app that facilitates this process.

Blur-Video is a free app without watermarks that is an alternative to programs like Final Cut Pro or ScreenFlow that require the use of a computer. As its name indicates, its main function is to blur elements of this type of format when it is required for different reasons, such as preserve the identity of the people who appear or confidential data such as identification numbers, addresses, bank details, license plates among others.

How to blur faces in a video

1.The first thing is to download the Blur-Video app from the App Store. In this instance it is necessary to accept the following options:* Touch “Allow access”* press “Select photos”if you only want the app to watch specific videos, or “Allow access to all photos”.

Before starting to pixel images or texts, it is necessary to go to the image quality settings, since after applying the change it cannot be modified. * Tap the settings icon at the top left of the page “Start”.* Choose from video quality low, medium or high and MP4 or MOV exports. The higher the quality, the larger the file size.

2.Once the above options are configured, we are ready to select the video to edit.

After closing the settings page, tap “Start” to bring up the video picker and choose a video from your list.

In case you find the video you want, select “Change your video selection”. Remember that you need to record a video before using it as Blur-Video does not have a built-in camera.

Add the blur or pixelated effect tapping “Add Blur” at the bottom, which displays a circular blur overlay on your video. To adjust its position, touch and hold the orange circle and move it to where you want. To create multiple blurs, tap the “Add Blur” button again.

3.If you want to change the intensity of blurring or pixelation, use the “Strength” slider near the top. As with the blur type, changing the intensity affects all blurs if you have more than one.

4.With Blur-Video it is also possible to change other details like the shape of the blur. In this way, choose between square circle shape.

touch the button “rectum” on the toolbar to change to a square.

on the toolbar to change to a square. Drag the arrows button to change the blur shape of a circle to an ellipse or from a square to a rectangle.

5.For make sure the blur does not occur outside the scene where is needed:

Press and hold the gray ends of the blur on the timeline.

Drag them in or out to shorten or lengthen the clip.

Hold down the entire blue clip until the gray ends disappear, then move it up or down in the timeline so it’s in the right place.

6.Achieve that the effect remains when objects move It is a common situation when it comes to blurring videos. So that the result looks neat Blur-Video offers the tool keyframe for the rectangle or circle to follow.

Pause the video where the person moves.

Tap “Keyframe” and move the blur to where it needs to go. The keyframe will be displayed as a diamond on the timeline. If you let the video play, you will see the blur slowly move to the position you have chosen.

7.The last step is to simply save it.

Press “Keep” and Blur-Video will save the video as a new clip in your Photos app.

and Blur-Video will save the video as a new clip in your Photos app. You can also share it directly after you do so using the “Share” button, which opens your iPhone’s share sheet to the usual sharing extensions.

Backed by the comments of its users, Blur-Video has positioned itself as the most practical app to apply the blur or pixelated effect to videos and images with excellent results.

