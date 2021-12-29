The best applications to download immediately on Apple Watch

Apple Watch has now become an important tool in the daily life of every Apple user. It is certainly not a watch on which to simply check the time, just as it is no longer just an ally for jogging. There are so many functions offered by the Apple wearable, but even more so if you look at the infinite panorama of applications that can be downloaded from the App Store. Below is a selection of the best applications you can download to date.

Spotify

Obviously it is among the most popular apps when it comes to streaming music, but many may not know that since November 2020 Spotify has begun to implement the ability to stream music and podcasts directly to its Apple Watch app, without the need for an iPhone.

To take advantage of the streaming functionality, you will need an Apple Watch 3 or later, with a Wi-Fi or cellular network connection available, and watchOS 6.0 or higher. At this address we have explained how you can listen to music on Apple Watch even without an iPhone in tow, and even if you have the GPS-only model.

It can be downloaded directly from here.

City Mapper

If you are in one of the supported cities, among which Paris, San Francisco Bay Area, New York and London stand out), Citymapper is one of those apps that you absolutely must have on your wrist, as well as on the iPhone. It focuses on public transport and provides clear and precise instructions for getting from one place to another. You buy from this address.

In this way, even if you are in a totally new city, the user will always be informed about the timetables of the next buses, trains or trams, being able to access a diagram of the stops present during the journey. Citymapper complications can put estimated arrival time, as well as driving directions directly on the watch face.

It works with LTE, so for those with a cellular data model, you can even leave your iPhone at home.

iTranslate converse

When traveling it is easy to come across an unknown language, and it becomes really difficult to talk to anyone, even just to ask for information. And then, iTranslate Converse just serves to make it easier to talk to the locals.

Just choose the language you want to translate into and touch it to start speaking. The app will automatically detect who is speaking and in which language, and translate accordingly. It can be downloaded directly from here.

ELK

This is a very simple currency conversion app. The app already knows where you are and sets the currency automatically. After choosing the currency you want to convert to, the whole interface becomes a space for conversion. It is sufficient to scroll to the left to increase the value to be converted by ten times. Each digit in the app becomes an editable box. Elk is really smart and versatile to use, with a more straightforward approach than many similar conversion tools. To download it just click on this address.

Bring! Shopping list

Bring, as the name of the app suggests, will help you while shopping, offering something more. In addition to functioning as a list app, you can also use it to discover new recipes from various sites and food blogs. The smartphone app also allows you to store your loyalty cards.

As a shopping list app, Bring! it is exactly what you expect: it is fast, simple and pleasing to the eye. There is a good selection of predefined articles with icons for even faster identification, and it’s easy to add and remove articles from your list. To get it, just click on this address.

microbrowser

Apple has never released an official browser for the Apple Watch, and it’s easy to understand why. Surfing the net on such a small screen is certainly not comfortable. Yet, if you want to pass the pleasure, even in an emergency, of browsing the pages of macitynet from your wrist, you can always do it thanks to microbrowser. It also offers the possibility of using the paired app on the iPhone to save your favorite sites so that you can then reach them from your wrist without having to type in the complete address each time and there is always the history to find the sites you have recently visited.



If you still want to install it to take it out when needed, you can find it on the App Store for sale at 0.99 euros.

Just press record

Just Press Record is the audio recorder that allows you to record, transcribe and synchronize on iCloud on all your devices. It is also possible to edit audio files and transcripts directly in the app, and start a new recording hands-free by simply asking Siri. Click here to download it.

WristControl for HomeKit

This app allows you to control your devices and HomeKit scenes directly from your wrist. Basically the application consists of 3 tabs. The first for Scenes, where you can activate a HomeKit scene with a simple touch. The second, Favorites, where you can choose from the list of compatible accessories for quick access. The third, where all the Homekit accessories present in the house are present, with an option for list or grid view for even faster control. The app boasts over 270 icons to instantly recognize the peripherals you are controlling. Click here to download it.

LookUp: English Dictionary

LookUp is an easy-to-use English dictionary app, with lots of illustrations for the Word of the day and a design that has received so many awards, and that allows immediacy of use, so you can search for everything you want to know about a word in a single search. It is a great reading companion for avid readers and a really cool visual learning tool. Click here to buy.

Hours Time Tracking

Hours Time Tracking helps you track time as an individual, as a professional, as an employee or as a member of a team. The app activates a simple timer to monitor the places where you spend the hours. It allows you to use a visual timeline to correct errors or group entries to create a table of hours after an event. Flexibility is what makes this tool ideal for quick and easy tracking of your time. Click here to buy it.

FilmiC Pro

FiLMiC Pro is one of those tools that photographers will certainly appreciate. It is one of the most used apps on the iPhone. The Watch version is actually just a remote to control your smartphone. It is possible to start recording, pause and resume recording, being able to see on the small screen on your wrist what you are framing with the iPhone. One click here to buy.



Phone Buddy – Phone Lost Alert

This is an app that in some respects might remind you of Apple’s “Where is”, but with one subtle difference. While the Apple service tends to identify lost devices, Phone Buddy can help prevent them from being lost or misplaced. It does this by alerting the user when the watch loses the Bluetooth connection with their iPhone or when the signal strength drops below the specified level. Click here to download it.

Things 3

Things is one of the best To Do apps on iOS and Apple Watch, and with the latest releases the Watch component has undergone a major overhaul. It has been rebuilt practically from scratch as a standalone app able to synchronize and work directly with Things Cloud.

With a tap, complications show the latest updates regardless of which device the appointments were entered on – if the latest update was on your phone, that’s the information you’ll see on your watch.

Things 3 now supports more clocks and Scribble, so you can use slides to type, rather than dictate by voice. One of the most noticeable changes in this portable version is the graphical interface: it is simple in the form of a list, but when you press on an element it expands to give all the information you need. You buy it from here.

Workout Outdoors

WorkOutDoors is the best app for those who love to run, as well as for cyclists and outdoor lovers in general. Screens can be customized with up to 300 metrics in real time, and vector-style mapping makes it much easier to see the area you are in, even directly from the clock. There is support for real-time breadcrumb route navigation, the ability to store maps for offline use, and the ability to upload GPX route files which can be synced. Click here to download it.

Heart Analyzer

When it comes to checking heart health Heart Analyzer offers more insight than Apple’s native app, drawing on existing health data and presenting it so you can dig deeper into the stats.

The app offers heart rate metrics over the past week and graphs of recent training sessions. Custom complications complete the picture, including a large, real-time heart rate graph that’s more instantly readable than the Apple equivalent. With the latest updates it has also added support for the latest Cardio Fitness and VO2 Max, as well as view ECG readings taken on new Apple Watch models. To download it, start from here.