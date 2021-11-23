The best apps for storing and trading cryptocurrencies

Do you want to jump directly to the answer? The best cryptocurrency apps are eToro, Voyager, and BlockFi.

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency apps available for iOS and Android; many of these can help you earn, trade and manage digital assets. Cryptocurrency exchange apps are the most popular form, but there are many other applications that can integrate an exchange app – some, like BlockFi, allow you to earn passive income on your cryptocurrencies. From lending platforms to exchanges, to wallet management apps, there are several applications that every crypto enthusiast should have on their phone’s home screen.

The best cryptocurrency exchange apps

Exchanges, by far the most well-known type of cryptocurrency applications, allow you to buy and sell digital currencies using USD, BTC, ETH and many other currencies; you can link your bank account via the ACH system or you can use a credit or debit card to purchase cryptocurrencies on most exchanges.

If you are a resident of the United States, you will need to abide by the process guidelines know your customer (KYC) provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission, under which identity verification will be required before you can start trading; according to this procedure, established for tax monitoring purposes, you will need to provide a valid identity document before you can start operating.

Some cryptocurrency exchanges offer more than just a platform to trade digital assets: for example, Coinbase has a program called Coinbase Learn that allows you to earn free cryptocurrencies by learning about blockchain technology; other exchanges, such as Gemini, allow you to earn interest on your digital assets, offering up to 9% annual interest! The platform also allows you to earn interest on stablecoins, making it a great option for a long-term investment time horizon. Make sure there is an exchange in the collection of your best cryptocurrency apps!

The new best cryptocurrency app: MoneyLion

Investing in cryptocurrencies doesn’t have to be complicated. Many investors want to test the waters and learn about the markets before engaging in complicated investment strategies, as a result they often look for a simpler service like the MoneyLion Roar account.

The MoneyLion Roar account gives you access to various services, including cryptocurrency investments: with MoneyLion Roar you can manage your money, ask your employer to deposit your salary directly into your MoneyLion account, get a loan for creating credit , get paid in advance and much more.

If you plan to use MoneyLion Roar’s cryptocurrency investment service, know that there is a prize pool of $ 1 million! Invite your friends and buy as many Bitcoins and Ethereum as you like; By investing in these popular coins you can increase your net worth and create wealth, plus you can take advantage of rounding that sends extra money to your cryptocurrency account. Set up your MoneyLion debit card to round up every purchase, so you can save money for tough times.

The best wallets and apps for cryptocurrencies

A cryptocurrency wallet stores the private key needed to unlock funds from your wallet address on the blockchain. Most experienced traders don’t recommend keeping your coins on an exchange if you don’t plan on using them for day trading; the best practice would be to use a hardware wallet such as Ledger Nano X or Trezor T for long-term positions.

If you plan to actively use cryptocurrencies, a hot wallet app like ZenGo or MetaMask might be a better alternative; keep in mind that hot wallets are not meant to hold life savings.

To check the balance of funds stored in your hardware wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet tracker can satisfy the desire to check your crypto, but we’ll get to that later. For now, we recommend setting up a wallet that allows you, unlike an exchange, to check your private keys; Funds stored in an exchange’s wallet are more vulnerable to hacking attacks, and exchanges often don’t provide you with the private key, which means that, in an emergency, the funds aren’t truly yours.

Hybrid wallets

A hybrid wallet gives you access to the software so you can keep your coins and save for the future; with the Exodus Bitcoin & Crypto Wallet you can connect to your Trezor wallet, earn interest on the coins you have stored and choose between the desktop app and the mobile one. To get the most out of your cryptocurrencies, a hybrid wallet is often the best choice.

The best apps for tracking your crypto wallet

A cryptocurrency tracker is a type of app that displays real-time information about the prices of your cryptocurrencies. Any exchange will include this information, but having a tracking app can also be beneficial; this is especially true if you don’t hold your funds on an exchange, as you won’t be able to see your cryptocurrencies in this case.

For example, if you prefer to keep your cryptocurrencies in a hardware wallet but still want to keep up with price movements throughout the day, choosing a simple tracking app is a less complex choice than signing up for an exchange.

The best platform apps for cryptocurrency lending

Cryptocurrency lending platforms are a must-have app for any long-term crypto investor – these apps allow you to staking your digital currencies into a high-yield savings account; the platform lends your funds to other investors, earning an interest rate for this service. Using applications such as BlockFi, Voyager and Celsius you can earn over 10% annual interest on your cryptocurrencies, furthermore this interest is paid in the underlying asset you provide: therefore, if you earn interest on Bitcoin and the price of the asset doubles, you have essentially earned twice the interest rate issued in US dollars.

Among the various cryptocurrency lending platforms on the market, BlockFi is one of the easiest to use: you just need to deposit your cryptocurrencies in a BlockFi savings account to start earning interest on your digital assets; Furthermore, there are no minimum lock-up times, so you can withdraw your funds at any time.

Types of applications for cryptocurrencies

There are several tools that can make life easier for a cryptocurrency trader or investor; the main categories we will cover in this guide are exchanges, wallets and wallet trackers. If the world of cryptocurrencies is totally new to you, the following video will help you prepare to use the best cryptocurrency apps.

What to look for in a cryptocurrency app

Regardless of what kind of cryptocurrency app you need, there are a few things you should look for when comparing all possible alternatives.

High level security

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions are difficult to track: once a wallet transaction is initiated, it is virtually impossible to cancel it or get your money back; due to the decentralized nature of the blockchain it is also very difficult to tell who owns which wallet. Some companies are dedicated to linking investor identities to cryptocurrency wallets, such as Chainalysis.

An unauthorized transaction from your exchange could have ended up down the road or gone all the way to Australia – there’s no way to tell exactly who is responsible; this makes cryptocurrencies the perfect market for criminals, hackers and scammers. Before downloading any exchange or wallet app, review the company’s security features: opt for two-factor authentication and back-end encryption to keep your coins as safe as possible.

Real-time data

The cryptocurrency markets are always on the move: it is possible to go to sleep and see a single coin jump by 25% or lose half of its value; Getting the pulse of the cryptocurrency market situation means having up-to-the-minute information, as data on digital currencies becomes outdated much faster than information on stocks or fiat currencies.

Whether you want a complete platform for cryptocurrency trading or a simple tracker that lets you know the performance of your favorite coins, look for data and information in real time, so you are sure not to use outdated information on which to base your decisions. trading and investing.

Where to start with cryptocurrencies

It has never been easier to start investing in cryptocurrencies; cryptocurrencies are the new frontier of finance, but it is important to remember that the cryptocurrency sector is also very volatile. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized by nature, giving them the ability to become a true “people’s currency”.

If you are planning to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, remember to invest only what you are willing to lose and to diversify your portfolio. Want to learn more about cryptocurrency trading? Check out Benzinga’s guides on the best cryptocurrency exchanges and the best Bitcoin wallets.

