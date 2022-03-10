the best apps to listen to music for free

Related news

Spotify recorded a global crash on its platform on Tuesday afternoon, for reasons unknown so far. If you don’t want to rely on Spotify to listen to free music, these alternatives might be just what you’re looking for. With them, you can enjoy a large number of artists without having to pay, although you may have to listen to the occasional advertisement.

Deezer

This well-known service also has a free version you can enjoy to listen to music without paying, but in a totally legal way. It has millions of songs at your disposal.

In this case, also you will hear some announcements from time to time, and you won’t be able to download the music for offline listening, which is one of the features of Deezer’s paid subscription.

Youtube

It is not that it is the most original alternative to Spotify, precisely, but it is true that it is a good solution if you want to listen to music for freealso seeing some ads, of course.

You can’t turn off the screen while listening to songs, but you have at your disposal a huge library comprised of both historical hits and lesser-known artists.

If you have Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Music

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, which includes Amazon Prime Video and other services, and among these includes Amazon Prime Music, a service that will allow you to listen to a large collection of songs, although not as large as Amazon Music Unlimited.

Download Amazon Prime Music

soundcloud

Finally, SoundCloud is a platform that allows artists to host their music and you listen to it completely free of charge. You will not have to pay a single euro, and you will also be able to access more unknown creations that, in most cases, you will not find on other platforms.

TuneInRadio

this app allows you to explore all kinds of radio stations, so you can explore your favorite genres to discover new artists or listen to the ones you like the most.

Will not be able choose the specific song you want to listen to, but it’s great for discovering new music and not having to worry about what to put on next.

