The best apps to read news on Android and iPhone

To access these news you need to have the Google app installed on your Android or iPhone mobile. The icon of a G will take you to the search engine and automatically to the discover section where you will find all the news and content that the search engine believes are of interest to you.

Google Discover is Google’s news and current affairs service and is integrated into the company’s app. A section that displays posts and news according to your interests selected by an artificial intelligence that searches for content on various topics: news, sports, technology, etc. Best of all, you can improve this feed by marking the news that is of interest to you or those information websites that you don’t want to visit.

Unlike traditional news websites, in the applications that we will show you below you will be able to concentrate all the news from different media to read them in the spare moments, while you are on your way to work or just get up in the morning to always be aware of everything that has happened in the world.

Microsoft Start

Microsoft’s news app, formerly known as Microsoft News, changed its name to Microsoft Start after a complete redesign of its news portal. We could classify it as a direct rival to Google Discover, since its main function is also to show you content that may be of interest to you.

An app that shows you the news with breaking news and articles of the topics that interest you. To not miss a thing, turn on notifications to receive breaking news alerts. The latest trends in entertainment, science and technology among others in the palm of your hand.

Feedly

Feedly is one of the most complete and popular news aggregators. For many users, the best. Its operation is very simple, you add the news sources and media that you want to follow and classify them by categories.

Every time you access Feedly you will see the news or the news and information that you have unread. It shows a photograph and a brief description of the medium from which the news comes and the time of publication.

Reddit

Reddit is also a great way to to keep up to date of the latest news through its app compatible with both Android and iOS. We could say that it is a mix between a news aggregator, a forum and a social network that makes it one of the largest sources of information in the world.

Here you can find out about all the news and the latest trends of the moment. It has thousands of subreddits of all the topics you can imagine. thanks to a voting systemthe most relevant and popular news of each day appear on the front page.