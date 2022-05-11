The best apps to record mobile screen on iOS and Android

AZ Recorder is one of the most popular recorder apps on Google Play. It allows, for example, live streaming from the mobile to Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. It has several advanced settings such as the possibility to choose the resolution, the frame rate per second or the bitrate, to record or not also the audio captured by the microphone and the possibility to overlay the recording of the selfie camera.

As we said before, the models from Android 10 and all Android 11 already have the screen recording option incorporated, but we are going to share with you a series of applications that allow you to record the screen with some additional functionality to that of the Android mobile operating system. Google.

Are many mobiles that already include this functionality natively added in Android 10, but either because your smartphone doesn’t include it yet or because the default one isn’t enough for you, we’re going to leave you with a list of the best apps to record your mobile screen for iOS and Android.

It accumulates more than 50 million downloads in the Google Play Store and does not need root permissions to work. It allows two recording modes: through a persistent notification that will appear on the panel, or through a drop-down menu that will appear in floating bubble mode.

Mobizen

Mobizen is another of the great popular applications in the Google app store, with more than 100 million downloads to date. It is a free mobile screen recorder, albeit with ads that allows you to record, capture and edit videos, games or applications. It provides high quality video resolutions and can also capture your reaction with the front facing camera.

Despite not having a live streaming option, it stands out for the variety of video editing functions it offers, such as adding an intro and an outro or trimming the duration to eliminate leftover fragments.

XRecorder

XRecorder is another alternative that has already been chosen by more than 100 million Android users who have downloaded it. Like the previous ones, it allows you to record the screen and automatically add your reactions with the front camera, in addition to capturing sound. Allows you to take screenshots during recording to keep the moment you want with a single tap on the camera icon. Another feature is that it has a countdown timer to prepare the recording.

Once the recording is finished, it also incorporates editing tools to trim the video, adjust the speed, add music, add text or customize it in various ways, even writing text by hand using the touch screen.

How to record screen on iOS

If you own an iPhone or iPad, don’t worry, we also have some recommendations for you. These are the best screen recording options for iOS.

quick time

One of the best options is the official Apple one. You can capture exactly what you’re watching on your device and save it as a video file with Apple’s proprietary video player, which is only available on their devices. Because of this, you have great integration with iPhone and iPad and access to advanced features.

With QuickTime, you can set the recording quality and use external audio recorders to create videos with professional-quality audio.

Screen Recorder for iPhone

The best option among third-party apps is Screen Recorder for iPhone, a versatile app with tons of video editing tools with cool features like video trimming, filters or front camera reactions, plus basic settings like increase or decrease the volume, alter the playback speed of your recording, and more. Also, it has the “Add Audio to Video” feature, where you can record your voice and add it to your videos or recordings.

Before each recording you can set the recording quality before starting the screenshot. Easily set HD or Full HD resolution, change bit rate and adjust frame rate per second (FPS). It is probably the best free screen recorder for iPhone.