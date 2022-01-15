Why is your skin so beautiful? A dedicated skincare routine sure helps, but sometimes a really good foundation is the unknown hero behind that pristine glow. Foundations have come a long way from the days when they could all be described as pastries (“bake”, “flakes”, “powder”). Today’s formulas have nailed that leather finish. Whether you’re looking for full coverage or a no-makeup filter, these foundations will make you feel confident.

The cheapest foundation: Maybelline

This is the highest rated overwhelming budget foundation on the internet. The reviews are extensive (over 86,000 on Amazon) and they are all full of compliments. People praise its varied range of shades (it has 40 options, just like Fenty) and its long-lasting and smoothing abilities. Even if it has one matte finish and will quickly hide imperfections, will not make your face look like chalk. Besides, it is very affordable.

The most expensive

If money isn’t an issue, this is the best foundation you can buy. IS velvety, it blends perfectly with the skin without stickiness and makes your face practically perfect in a natural, well hydrated way. Although it is regularly used by makeup artists for red carpet appearances, its application is surprisingly infallible even for us ordinary “humans”. And it’s one of the most popular auto refill beauty products.

Rihanna’s foundation

If you find yourself “looking high” (words of Rihanna) for whatever reason, try the full coverage foundation that cast a million shades. There formula is light on the skin but works, leaving the entire face with a soft, matte, airbrushed finish all day long, as if it has never met a pore in its life. And if the matching of shades has been a long-standing struggle, Rihanna has created the Pro Filt. It comes in 50 different shades, so you don’t have to settle for “close enough”.

The lightest foundation

If your past experiences with foundation can generally be summed up as “bake”, this formula will help you make amends. IS comfortable, flexible And melts into the skin, like those liquid-looking shiny leggings that are so comfortable and refreshing that you convince yourself that they really are pants so you can wear them all day. You can easily wear this foundation all day without rationalizing; has SPF for when the sun is still high and a cool looking glow that will still be there when the sun is long gone.

Meghan Markle’s

This is the base that goes best with a tiara. Worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day, it gives a nice and credible lightening effect on the skin. And the feeling is a lot light, almost like that of a tinted moisturizer. It also comes in a comfortable and secure compression top, making it great to carry around on travel.

