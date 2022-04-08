The best back exercises if you are between 20 and 40 years old

Back pain is more common as one gets older. In fact, one in four adults does not reach the level of physical activity sufficient to be considered healthy, as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). This is why to avoid health problems related to the back, you have to train it regularly.

Borja Lafuente, physiotherapist and personal trainer, defends that everyone should do a series of exercises for the back three to four times a week. “By complying with the breaks and starting each one at their level, they are simple exercises that can be done at home and will greatly improve the condition of the bones and muscles of the back”, adds the specialist.





To get started, you will only need a pair of light weight dumbbells for beginners, and medium weight dumbbells for those with more experience in this type of training. Next, Borja explains the ideal exercise routine for the back.

T-Lifts

Holding the two dumbbells with your hands, you have to stand up, opening your legs, placing your feet at hip height. Then you should slightly bend your knees and lower your torso until it is parallel to the ground. From this position, you have to extend your arms towards the ground, with the palms of your hands facing forward, and open them by raising them to shoulder height. “It is important to keep your back straight and your abdomen and buttocks tight throughout the exercise,” explains the trainer. It is recommended to do a couple of sets of 15 repetitions each, which will bring strength to the back muscles.

Hold Pushups

Push-ups are a very complete exercise

Instead of doing many repetitions of normal push-ups, this exercise allows you to improve core stability and control. The initial position is the same as that adopted when performing push-ups: face down, toes and hands resting on the floor, keeping your back completely straight and your legs slightly apart, hip-width apart. Next, lower your body until your chin touches the ground and hold at this point for a deep breath. When going up, you have to repeat your breathing, doing 5 repetitions of the exercise.

knee to chest

As a starting point, position yourself lying on your back, with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Then, you have to take one knee to your chest and hold it with both hands, maintaining that position for thirty seconds. Then do the same with the other knee, alternating them for about ten repetitions.

Rotations

Starting in the same position as in the previous exercise, stretch your arms out on the ground, in line with the rest of your body, making sure your shoulders are flat on the ground. Now you have to turn your hips slightly to bring your legs to one side of your body and then to the other. Borja stresses the importance of keeping your knees bent and together, and advises repeating this exercise five times.