The best back exercises if you are between 40 and 60 years old

As indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in four adults does not achieve enough physical activity to have a healthy lifestyle. Staying active will improve health in every way, both mentally and physically.

It is very important to stay in shape, especially as one gets older, since the solution for muscle and bone pain is to strengthen them through exercise. Borja Lafuente, physiotherapist and personal trainer, explains that after approximately 40 years of age, it is very common to suffer from back pain.

From the age of 40 it is advisable to take care of yourself physically and thus avoid the classic back pain of age

“When you start to feel discomfort, you have to go to a specialist to treat any contracture,” argues the coach, “but many of those visits to the physio could be avoided if you exercise your back daily.” At the end of the day, it is about toning the posterior area of ​​the body to be able to carry out any movement effortlessly and avoid pain. It will be enough to introduce some simple exercises in the usual training routine in which stretching and strength are included.

Hold Pushups

Instead of doing many repetitions of normal push-ups, this exercise allows you to improve core stability and control. The initial position is the same as that adopted when performing push-ups: face down, toes and hands resting on the floor, keeping your back completely straight and your legs slightly apart, hip-width apart. Next, lower your body until your chin touches the ground and hold at this point for a deep breath. When going up, you have to repeat your breathing, doing 5 repetitions of the exercise.

Inverted row on table

To start, you have to stand under a large table (the one in the dining room, for example) lying on your back. Then, the arms are extended until they touch the edge of the table and it is necessary to hold it with both hands. The goal of this exercise is to touch the table with your chest, lifting your body while pushing your elbows back. “It is necessary that the elbows be the ones that pull back, because otherwise the arms would be working more than the back.”





knee to chest

After strength exercises, it is important to stretch well. As a starting point, position yourself lying on your back, with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Then, you have to take one knee to your chest and hold it with both hands, maintaining that position for thirty seconds. Then do the same with the other knee, alternating them for about ten repetitions.

Rotations

Starting in the same position as in the previous exercise, stretch your arms out on the ground, in line with the rest of your body, making sure your shoulders are flat on the ground. Now you have to turn your hips slightly to bring your legs to one side of your body and then to the other. Borja stresses the importance of keeping your knees bent and together, and advises repeating this exercise five times.