the best bargains to add to your cart now

Everything ready for the AliExpress anniversary?

The next monday 28 AliExpress begins one of its most special celebrations and that is that they are fulfilled 12 years of his birth. It is a special anniversary thanks to which we will be able to buy thousands of products with discounts of all kinds.

So from on the 28th and until the april 2 you can get the best technology at the best price, being able to find bargains as incredible as the recent one Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 235 euros or a 55-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution for less than 350 euros.

All these discounts will be active from nine o’clock on Monday morning, so if you are interested in something, the best thing you can do is leave it already added to your AliExpress basket. In this way, when the promo is activated, you will only have to click on the buy button. Of course, before paying do not forget to enter the discount codes since with them you will access the lowest possible price:

AEL4 : 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros.

: 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros. AEL14 : 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros.

: 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros. AEL30 : 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros.

: 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros. AEL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. AEL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. AEL45: 44 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

Seniors can also get extra discounts by applying the Andro4all exclusive codes:

ALIANDROID4ALL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL45: 45 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

And now yes, let’s go with the selection of bargains. Straight to the basket!

Don’t wait for them to sell out: add your next AliExpress purchase to the basket now

LITTLE F3. One of POCO’s best known beasts that can be yours for just 246.99 euros, more than 100 euros below its launch price. boast of a spectacular AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos speakers and the more powerful processor in a LITTLE to date: the Snapdragon 870. A mobile beast and one of the most affordable and complete gaming devices on the market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE. With a discount of almost 40%, this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is going to sell like hot cakes from Monday. It weighs not even 160 grams and it is only 6.81 millimeters thick, being the most elegant and fine mobile that you can buy for this price. In addition to being beautiful on the outside, its interior also shines like few others: it comes with 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 778G, in addition to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As if that were not enough, it has a 64-megapixel main camera, an AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 33W fast charge.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential. Like the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi’s most affordable scooter has plummeted its price to record low. For 254 euros you take home the fashionable vehicle, a scooter that stands out for its portability (it weighs little and folds very easily) and for its magnificent value for money. Move around your city comfortably and at a speed of up to 20 kilometers per hour at a completely unrepeatable price.

AirPods 2. In case you have a iPhone you’re running out of excuses not to have some AirPods to keep you company. The second generation of Apple headphones drops in price for the anniversary of AliExpress to a few 105 euros, one of the lowest figures in recent years. Remember that your autonomy is up to 24 hours with the charging case and that allow you to activate Siri without having to touch the iPhone.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1E 55″. Finally, you can also buy a 55-inch smart TV from Xiaomi for only €342.89. It has 4K UHD resolutionAndroid TV, voice control and a spectacular frameless design that will make her the queen of the room. She also comes with a built-in Chromecast so the compatibility with your devices will be simply perfect.

