The best beaches in Los Angeles

They say that Los Angeles is the city where dreams come true. Many of those who travel there go in search of that California Dreamin’ to which The Mamas & the Papas sang. And it is that the mecca of cinema is that place that shines behind the scenes at the foot of the Hollywood sign. But Los Angeles is not only the city of stars, it is also synonymous with surf, golden sand and sun.

Walk the Walk of Fame, explore the luxurious neighborhood of Beverly Hills, go shopping on Rodeo Drive in the style of Julia Roberts in beautiful womanimmerse yourself in the colonial origins of the city in Downtown, go up to Griffith Park, visit Warner Bros. or Universal Studios…

Beyond the great tourist attractions of the second largest city in the United States, we must not forget that Los Angeles also has some of the best beaches in California and in the world. We are reminded of it, for example, by the thousands of songs inspired by and dedicated to the vast coves of sand and palm trees that stretch along the Los Angeles coastline. And enjoying the best beaches is something you can’t stop doing when visiting the Californian city.

Venice Beach, cult of the body among canals

Known for its canals inspired by the Italian city that gives it its name, Venice Beach is one of the most charming beaches in Los Angeles. There are plenty of reasons for this: its promenade, for being one of the favorite places for artists and athletes, for its numerous shops… This enclave, designed in 1905 by Abbott Kinney, became fashionable among the most alternative public during the years 50 and 60 and today is a true oasis of cultural diversity.

Venice Beach, an iconic beach in Los Angeles Getty Images

Another of the great attractions of Venice Beach is its peculiar open-air gym, as recalled by the sign that reads Muscle Beach. Without a doubt, the perfect place to attest that Los Angeles is also synonymous with the cult of the body.

Manhattan Beach, luxury under the sunset

If there is a corner of film in California, that is Manhattan Beach. It is one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles, considered one of the most expensive coastal towns to live in the United States. Thus, in the nicknamed “pearl of the South Bay” it is one of the favorites of the wealthiest Angelenos to enjoy the sun and relax. And it is not for less, since it is one of the quietest beaches in the city. Its beautiful pier, a historic monument, is the oldest preserved on the West Coast.

Santa Monica, an LA classic

Santa Monica Beach is the exact point where Route 66 ends Getty Images/iStockphoto

Among the best beaches, Santa Monica could not be missing. This extensive sandbank of almost three and a half kilometers stretches from Will Rogers Beach to Venice Beach, and can boast of being the exact point where the mythical Route 66 ends. Walking through Santa Monica is reminiscing The Baywatchthe famous series of the 90s, whose action took place here.

The beach is the most popular in the city, and not only because of its appetizing white sand, but also because of the lively atmosphere that is breathed in it and in the surrounding streets, where there are numerous luxury shops and shopping centers, such as Third Street Promenade. One of the most unique corners of Santa Monica is its pier, with its famous amusement park, whose lighting at nightfall makes it even more special.

Hermosa Beach, a movie beach

“City of stars, are you shinning just for me?” Ryan Gosling hummed under the pink light of the setting sun in a scene from La La Land. To feel just like the protagonist of the film, all you have to do is go to the Hermosa Beach pier. There, along its three kilometers of golden sand, a large number of volleyball nets are distributed in which tournaments are organized, both for professionals and amateurs. Of course, we must not forget the star sport of California’s beaches, surfing. Hermosa Beach is also a reference for wave lovers, and it is common to find festivals dedicated to this practice.

Malibu Lagoon Beach, the beach of surfers

The next stop on this route through the best beaches in Los Angeles is Malibu. Who has never dreamed of waking up in a luxury mansion facing the sea? It is the perfect place to make that dream come true, a beach protected by the state of California and the point where the Malibu Creek canyon meets the Pacific Ocean, creating an unforgettable image.

Within the Malibu Lagoon is also the famous Surfrider Beach, one of the best surf spots in California. The conditions in this area are ideal for practicing this water sport, as it has very long waves, a perfect ingredient for both beginners and experts to enjoy to the fullest.

Malibu Lagoon Beach, a beach protected by the State of California Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Matador Beach, where the waves roar

The last on our list is El Matador Beach, whose image is far from the typical image associated with Californian beaches. Also located on the Malibu coast, this enclave is one of the most special beaches in Los Angeles. Its rocky coastline of cliffs, sea caves and geological forms that seem from another world are just some of the elements that make the place magical. To get there you have to follow a steep path, and watching the sunrise or sunset while the waves of the Pacific break is an unforgettable experience.