The best beauty looks from Coachella
As each year progresses, so does the music festival season. April 2022 was the most anticipated moment. Music fans rejoice that Coachella weekend is finally here.
haley bieber
And although the event focuses on music, fashion and beauty moments are also expected. This time what was striking was the emphasis placed on retro makeup.
Doja Cat
Taking to the stage and outdoor grounds, Hollywood’s A-list headed to the Palm Springs desert to congregate and celebrate a slightly more “normal” lifestyle, with thousands of others gathering to party under the light. of the sun.
Kim Petras, Megan Thee Stallion and Tinx
At every star-studded event, the looks catch our eye. From Elsa Hosk’s braids (and matching makeup) to Doja Cat’s spiked hairstyle, there were plenty of beauty moments that came out of the event and ended up straight in our inspiration folders.
Phoebe Bridgers
While all eyes are usually on the event’s attire choices, a special tribute was paid this year to the eclectic makeup and hairstyles that were abandoned during the nearly two-year pandemic lockdown period.
Rina Sawayama
With the second week of the music event underway, we rounded up the best celebrity beauty moments from the first week of Coachella 2022.
The model and future beauty mogul sported a Y2K-inspired look, with wispy braids and blue eyeliner by makeup artist Leah Darcy.
Vanessa Hudgens, High School Musical alum
A Coachella veteran, she showed up to the music festival with different colored nails, dark lips and rhinestones framing her eyes.
Glowing skin riddled with Fenty Beauty and dark lips courtesy of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas. As for her hair, her spiky “star” is the work of hairstylist Jared “JStayReady” Henderson.
For her first Coachella performance, she wore a baby pink and baby blue ponytail with matching eyes and heavy eyeliner. Her look was done by herself, especially given her makeup prowess.
Taking to the Coachella stage with two-tone neon blue and lilac hair, she paid homage to music’s great Jack White with warm red shadow around her eyes and black eyeliner.
The Japanese-born, London-raised musician made an impact with her festival make-up and stage performance. She wore a cobalt blue eyeshadow, the makeup look was completed with pink rhinestones, done by makeup artist Alexandra French.
She opted out of Coachella’s distinctive bohemian aesthetic and instead went for a more eclectic look. He used a neon yellow, until it flooded the hair.
The supermodel and Coachella alumna headed to the event showing an ode to the early 2000s, with a tie-dye manicure and pink streaks in her hair.
Feeling festive, the Riverdale star kept up with the event’s Boho-inspired vibe with a pair of barrettes in her hair, taken straight from the early 2000s. She completed the look with a sprinkle of glitter on the outer edges of her hair. eyes.
For the ‘big sister of TikTok’, celebrity makeup artist Hailey Hoff sought out a series of Morphe brushes to complete this fiery look. Matching Tinx’s bright orange locks of hair, Hoff gave a warm tint to the inner and outer corners of her eyes, and neutral lips.