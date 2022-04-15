The best beauty products in April 2022



19/19

I confess to being a fan of this brand. The products, serious and highly concentrated, are designed in the German laboratory of a champion of molecular cosmetics. Among my favorites, there is the Enzyme Cleanser, the evanescent Sun Drop sun serum, The Good C serum (great for waking up in the morning), the one with hyaluronic acid, the other that gives glow, the shampoos… Yes it’s a lot !

In fact, no tested product ever disappoints me. So imagine that a novelty from the house based on the beautiful skin active ingredient of the moment could only tempt me. This evening serum with niacinamide – better known as vitamin B3 – is actually an awesome skin perfector for combination skin.

A few drops before my night cream can reduce the appearance of pores and make the complexion smoother and brighter. As it is powerfully dosed – but without irritating – it actively fights against hyperpigmentation and shields the skin with anti-free radicals, thus limiting premature aging.

And to hydrate on the way, it is enriched with martin plankton extract and provitamin B4. When the formula has penetrated well, I move on to my cream of the moment.