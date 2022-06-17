The best beauty tricks I learned by watching Jessica Alba’s tutorials

Yes, after spending several hours on Youtube watching beauty videos from Jessica Alba –has its own channel and, in addition, has starred in several videos for Vogue that are pure gold-, I can say that the best beauty tricks and the most unexpected ones I have learned during the time I have dedicated to seeing them. I will not deny that I entered an infinite loop from which it was difficult to get out because each one fascinated me more, including its first ASMR Beauty Ritual explained softly so that the product application sounds did the rest. Here is a selection of the secrets beauty of this actress turned beauty entrepreneur with her brand Honest Beauty which is well worth putting into practice. Word of beauty editor who is not always surprised when it comes to beauty.

How to Exfoliate Your Lips (No Exfoliator)

In many of her tutorials, Jessica insists on the importance of exfoliating and moisturizing your lips, especially before going to bed. On many occasions she does it with specific products, but in one of those videos she discovers a trick that she learned in the makeup room of a shoot: impregnate an eyebrow brush with lip balm and use it to remove dead skin from the lips.

Eyelash curler at night

Jessica Alba is a loyal user of the eyelash curler. So much so, that she not only uses it before putting on makeup in the morning -using a primer afterwards-, but also at night to look good.

The unexpected use of gel eye patches

The eye patches – usually gel ones – are another staple in her routine, but we especially like that she wears them while putting on makeup. “My favorite thing is to get a facial while I’m doing my makeup,” she says. And it is that she likes to make up her eyes with these patches placed in the area of ​​the dark circles that she removes just when she finishes making up. This prevents the remains of shade from falling in that area.

Foundation after, not before

This trick is quite widespread among makeup artists when they do intense eye makeup, but it is not so common to do it among amateurs. But given Alba’s ‘pro’ level in terms of beauty, it was predictable that she would prefer to make up her skin after her and not before doing the eye make-up. “That way I don’t have to redo the foundation, but apply it from scratch after removing any eye makeup that might fall off,” she explains.

All the good things about using two makeup primers

She says that she learned this trick from makeup artist Daniel Martín and consists of using two primers. But not mixed, but in differentiated areas. A glow in the areas of the face that you want to illuminate -including the eyelids- and another in the areas where you prefer to control the shine.

The secret of his eyebrows is not only microblading

Although he confesses that he has used this shading technique, his full thick eyebrows are the result of a refined care routine – he applies the eyebrow balm from Honest Beauty– and to put into practice a trick that not everyone knows: make them up with an eyebrow pencil one shade lighter than your natural hair. So the result is very believable.

Double cleaning (with energetic movements and hot towel)

Any self-respecting student of disciplined beauty will put into practice double facial cleansing, first removing make-up with an oil or milk product and then with one that is rinsed off with water. Jessica knows this, but she has a particular way of doing it: with energetic movements-“I don’t think there’s a delicate way to wash your face”, she jokes-and always finishing off the product with a hot towel.

Any time is a good time to put on a mask (or several)

Just take a look at his tutorials or his Instagram account to see that any time is a good time to put on a face mask. Sheet type, in cream and, whenever possible, several at once. In fact, one of her favorite times to put them on is in the morning, to take advantage of breakfast time to let them work.

How to cut your hair (by video call)

Warning: this trick is not suitable for all mortals. And it is that Jessica says that she has cut her own hair on several occasions and that, even, she also cuts her daughters. But of course, as seen in one of those tutorials, she does it with the help of the stylist Jen Atkins by video call, which gives you precise instructions to do so. We may not be able to replicate this trick…

Yoga? Yes, but first coffee

In a video starring for Self MagazineJessica says that twice a week she gets up at 5:15 in the morning to do an intense yoga class. She says that playing sports and feeling strong gives her more confidence and makes her feel “prettier”. Mind you, she also jokes that she needs a good coffee first. This is not a bad idea, especially if we take into account that, according to several studies, drink caffeine before a training session boost performance.