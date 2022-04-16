The best biceps exercises if you are between 40 and 60 years old and want to be in shape

As the years go by, the body loses more and more firmness, the skin becomes wrinkled and it becomes more difficult to keep in shape. This is because the process of building muscle mass slows down with age, while fat accumulation occurs more easily.

The arms are one of the parts of the body in which the passing of the years is most noticeable, since they hang down and seem flaccid compared to when you were younger. This is the reason why there comes a time when you have to focus on strengthening the biceps, the largest muscle in the arm and, therefore, the most visible.

Exercises

It is of little use to develop the muscles in the arms if the rest of the body is abandoned

Borja Lafuente, physical therapist and personal trainer, warns of the importance of accompanying biceps training with the whole body. “It is dangerous to concentrate too much on a specific muscle”, explains the specialist, “exercises must be performed with the whole body”. In other words, it is of little use to develop the muscles in the arms if the rest of the body is abandoned, since there are other areas that will also be beginning to lose their firmness.

To start toning your arms, it is best to introduce simple exercises that can be done from home in your weekly routines. “Spending half an hour three days a week will be more than enough to notice changes,” adds the coach. Here are the three key exercises to get results as soon as possible.

bicep curls

bicep curls Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is a classic to tone the arms and is the most basic exercise in this category. To do this, you will need a pair of lightweight dumbbells, especially for beginners. The ideal is to start with a light weight until the technique is controlled, since the muscle could be damaged if you use weights with more kilos than the biceps can support. The exercise consists of holding the dumbbells at your sides, standing with your back straight and your chest raised, and bending your elbows bringing them as close to your shoulders as possible.

Posterior lunge biceps curl

Posterior lunge biceps curl iStockphoto

First of all you have to separate the feet placing them in line with the hip, cross the left leg behind the right and bend the knees lowering the hips until the right thigh is almost parallel to the ground. At the same time, the elbows are bent, bringing the dumbbells as close to the shoulders as possible.

Frogger with biceps curl

Frogger with biceps curl Andrew Rafalsky/iStockphoto

Starting from the plank position, you have to extend your arms, aligned with your shoulders, using the dumbbells as support on the ground. Next, bracing your core to stabilize your body, jump forward until your feet are next to the weights. Right after, move into a squat position, keeping your elbows on the inside of your thighs to slowly bend them, bringing the dumbbells to your shoulders. Then the weights are supported on the ground and jumping back, return to the starting position.