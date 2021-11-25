The best Black Friday deals in one place

The Amazon offers of the Black Friday they are really a lot and these days we are practically submerged. The real Black Friday actually falls today, November 26, 2021, and therefore it is worth “stopping” for a moment and making a nice summary of the best offers currently available on the technology.

The Amazon Black Friday offers selected for you

This year’s Black Friday began on Amazon with early offers, then continued with Black Friday Week and reached its climax with the real Black Friday discounts offered starting from 25 November. We have seen many proposals on tech products, many of which are still valid or accompanied by unprecedented promotions.

We find offers on notebook And monitor, both for work and for gaming and entertainment, but also on SSD, perfect for giving new life to “old” PCs or for expanding the amount of memory available. Among these we can point out again:

On Amazon there are also many offers on wearables, such as headphones wireless and Bluetooh, smartwatch, smartband for all budgets, and even speaker to listen to music (and more). Among these we can list:

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones at € 104.82

Jabra Elite Active 75t headphones at 99.99 euros

Huawei FreeBuds 4 headphones for 99.90 euros

JBL Tune 125 TWS headphones for 49.99 euros

Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones at 49.90 euros

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd gen at 189.99 euros

Sony SRS-XB13 speaker from 39.99 euros

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker for 36.99 euros

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Classic for 391.99 euros

Garmin Fenix ​​6 at € 369.90

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE for 233.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40 mm at 199 euros

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38 mm for 189 euros

Redmi Smart Band Pro at 39.99 euros

Huawei Band 6 at 34.90 euros

You need a new one 4K smart TV to enjoy the streaming news coming under the Holidays? Amazon offers many models of various price ranges, technologies (OLED, QLED and LED) and sizes, such as:

A good number of offers on video games for the most popular platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Nintendo Switch and PC). Here is a selection of the offers active on the site:

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition PS4 at 68.98 euros

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Xbox at 68.98 euros

PS Plus annual subscription for 39.99 euros

F1 2021 PC at € 39.98

Hot Wheels Unleashed D1 Edition PS4 for 29.99 euros

FIFA 22 Switch for € 29.98

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Limited Xbox One at 28.98 euros

Resident Evil Village VIII PS4 at € 27.97

Hitman 3 PC for 24.99 euros

Watch Dogs Legion Limited PS4 at 22.98 euros

It takes two Xbox for 19.98 euros

Metro Redux Switch at 17.98 euros

Grid D1 Edition PS4 for 14.99 euros

And how to forget the coveted ones Warehouse Deals discounts of Amazon? This year they are valid for 48 hours (up to November 26 inclusive) and include a 20% discount on selected products in many categories: we can find excellent offers on PCs, notebooks, smartphones, tablets, headphones, video games and many other types of products.

In short, Amazon’s Black Friday offers are many and it is not always easy to juggle the virtual shelves of the site. If you still haven’t been able to find what is right for you, do not worry: below you can consult all the discounts on the site, while at the bottom you have our always updated specials dedicated to the various types of products. Don’t forget to follow us also through our Telegram Prices.tech channel.

Amazon Black Friday offers (26-29 November 2021)

