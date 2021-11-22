the best Black Friday promotions on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games

At Black Friday 2021 could not miss the exclusive offers from Sony Interactive Entertainment on the best PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games and that you can find not only on PlayStation Store, but also on Amazon and from GameStop.

Unfortunately we regret having to announce that at least for the moment no PlayStation 5 restock has been announced, neither in the Standard version, nor in the Digital version. But as always we remind you that we will promptly inform all users on our Telegram channel, as we have done throughout this year.

For the occasion, Sony Interactive Entertainment immediately dropped a nice bomb, offering the PlayStation Plus subscription for 12 months discounted by 33%, with a saving of 20 euros. You can find it on Amazon at this address.

But if that’s not enough, on Eneba you can buy the credit for the PlayStation Store with a discount of 18%. In this way you will add further savings!

But this is only an appetizer of what awaits you. In fact, on PlayStation Store, Amazon and GameStop are available many other great offers on PlayStation 4 and Play Station 5 games.

Amazon offers

GameStop offers

Death Stranding [PS4] at € 29.98

Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] at € 39.98

Demon’s Souls [PS5] at € 49.98

Detroit Become Human [PS4] at € 19.98

Far Cry 6 [PS5] at € 47.98

Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] at € 29.98

Marvel’s Guarians of the Galaxy [PS5] at € 37.98

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4] at € 37.98

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) [PS4] at € 9.98

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales [PS5] at € 39.98

NBA 2K22 [PS5] at € 49.98

No Man’s Sky [PS4] at € 14.98

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] at € 59.98

Returnal [PS5] at € 59.98

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection [PS4] at € 9.98

You can add additional savings to these discounts by purchasing PlayStation Store credit from Eneba with an 18% discount.

These are just a few of the thousands of Amazon offers of Black Friday 2021 that you can find at this address. The promotion is valid until November 29, 2021.

