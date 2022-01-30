the best Blu-rays and DVDs of February 2022

Great releases await us for the home video in February, as you can also see from the following paragraphs that focus on some of the titles that most characterized the last period. There really is something for all tastes, with productions of different kinds, from blockbusters to auteur cinema, from superhero science fiction to the return of iconic characters, from new chapters of successful sagas to animated products.

Among the most anticipated films we point out the new episode of the Ghostbusters, which promises to relaunch and update the saga to the new millennium, aka Ghostbusters: Legacy, the particular and controversial cinecomic Eternals – a film that will be debated for a long time to come -, the all-Italian exploit of the captivating Freaks Out and the latest works by two masters of cinema such as Clint Eastwood and Pedro Almodovar, respectively with Cry Macho – Homecoming and Madres Paralelas. But, as you can see in the rest of the article, there are many noteworthy releases, for a month where there is really spoiled for choice!

Ghostbusters: Legacy (February 2)

Ghostbusters: Legacy is a direct sequel to the original films and completely ignores the 2016 non-canon reboot. With the passing of actor Harold Ramis in 2014, who plays Egon Spengler, the title honors his legacy as it focuses on his grandchildren, forced to move to an old farm that Egon left them. in his will. This is where the young protagonists they discover all the old Ghostbusters equipment in the basement and in the barn, which is good timing because there is also “something weird” going on in the new neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma.

Directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director of Ghostbusters Ivan Reitman, the film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kimì, and also sees the return of original cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson. , Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. Between nostalgia and innovation, a new beginning for one of the most loved franchises always: the past is repeatedly quoted, looking towards the future. For everything else, we refer you to our review of Ghostbusters Legacy.

The Card Collector (February 10)

The Card Collector stars Oscar Isaac in the role of William Tell, a former military man who lives in the shadows as a small-time coaster gambler. Tell’s meticulous life is shaken by meeting Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man seeking revenge against a common enemy. With the backing of mysterious lender La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), Tell takes Cirk onto the casino circuit to lead him on a new path. However, we don’t get rid of the ghosts of the past so easily.

Among the most popular films of last season, also by our signatures as you can read in the review of The Collector of Cards, the latest work by Paul Schrader is an intense psychological thriller that fully exploits the talent of an extraordinary Oscar Isaac.

Cry Macho – Homecoming (February 10)

Eastwood also stars in the film, as Mike Milo, a former rodeo star and now a declining horse breeder, who in 1979 accepts a former boss’s assignment to bring his son home from Mexico. Forced to take back roads on their way to Texas, the unlikely couple faces an unexpectedly arduous journey, during which the horse breeder, now tired of everything, finds unexpected bonds as well as his sense of redemption.

Clint Eastwood’s latest film, shot and performed at the ripe old age of ninety-one, is a painful ballad about old age, at times rhetorical but full of that typical ethics of his cinema, as we told you in our review of Cry Macho: the cowboy par excellence is still among us !

Madres Paralelas (February 10)

The story is that of two women, Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), who share the same hospital room before giving birth. I am two single mothers, both in an unscheduled pregnancy: Janis, middle-aged, has no regrets and in the hours leading up to the birth she rejoices with joy; Ana, on the other hand, is a frightened, contrite and traumatized teenager. The few words that the two exchange in these hours will create a very strong bond between them and fate, in taking its course, will dramatically complicate the lives of both.

Penelope Cruz is once again the magnificent muse of Pedro Almodovar in a film that tries to combine the protagonists’ private life with the historical journey of an entire country, in a film that is at times imperfect but always and in any case fascinating, unmissable for all the many fans of the director and that you can learn more about in our review of Madres Paralelas .

The Addams Family 2 (February 11)

Morticia and Gomez live the adolescent phase of their children with disturbance, Wednesday and Pugsley, who as they grow up are increasingly indifferent to family dinners and increasingly interested in their monstrous pastimes. To recover the relationship they decide to organize a trip in a camper that involves the whole family, except Granny Addams who will remain to guard the big house where she will find a way to have a good time. With the horrible haunted camper the Addams they venture to America’s most terrifying places, where together with uncle Fester and their cousin IT they will live frightening adventures during which, however, they will be disturbed by the strangeness of Wednesday that she feels profoundly different from her parents.

Why is she so bothered by their self-centered displays of affection? And who are the two strangers who follow them threateningly? Inspired by the iconic characters that marked the childhood of generations of viewers, the sequel to the animated film promises once again laughter and fun for young and old alike, with an incredible new adventure of the monstrous family par excellence that you can also relive in our review of The Addams Family 2.

Eternals (February 15)

Eternals welcomes a brand new and exciting team of superheroes In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic tale, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite and fight humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

The large cast sees Richard Madden in the part of the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the mankind lover Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the interpreter of Kingo, endowed with cosmic powers, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young soul Sprite, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the lonely and aloof Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the ferocious warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman instead.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, for a title that has divided critics and audiences, revealing itself to be a product in its own way unique, for better or for worse, and very different from other contemporary Marvel cinecomics, as we already stated in our review of Eternals.

Freaks Out (February 16)

Rome, 1943, in the middle of the Second World War. In the circus of Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi) live four out of the ordinary boys: Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo) rules electricity, Cencio (Pietro Castellitto) insects, Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria) brute force and Mario (Giancarlo Martini) magnetism. When Israel mysteriously disappears, the four “freaks” are left alone in the city occupied by the Nazis. But someone has set their sights on them, with a plan that could change their destinies … and the course of history.

A film that won us over – read here our review of Freaks Out, Gabriele Mainetti’s wonderful madness – and that reinvigorates the aseptic panorama of Italian cinema, showing that you can also be more daring on other genres and with higher than average ambitions.

The King’s Man – The Origins (February 23)

Set in the early 1900s, around the time of the First World War, the film will show us the worst tyrants and the most evil criminal minds in history getting into league to end millions of lives. Here it will come into play the first independent intelligence agency and the origins of the King’s Men will be revealed.

Written, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, with Karl Gajdusek supporting him on the screenplay, The King’s Man – The Origins boasts a great cast composed by Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Matthew Goode, Gemma Anterton, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. For a prequel that allows you to add another fundamental piece to one of the most beloved genre franchises of recent years, although it has not thrilled us, as written in the review of The King’s Man The origins.

The other releases of February 2022

On February 2nd they come out I don’t pay you, adaptation of the comedy by the De Filippo brothers starring Sergio Castellitto, the dystopian mystery Mayday, the all-Italian animated film Yaya and Lennie – The Walking Liberty and the intense comedy by marc Sundance Coda – The signs of the heart. 8 is the turn of the thriller Blue eyes starring Valeria Golino, on the 10th that of the animated sequel Baby Boss 2 – Family business, of the biographer Mrs Lowry & Son, of the comedy with Vincent Cassel The happiness of others and of the romantic scult After 3.

Lovers of the most sought-after cinema will be able to take home the remarkable on the 16th France by Bruno Dumont starring a splendid Léa Seydoux, the same day that the rural drama also arrives Cowboys and our local comedy A doctor’s night. The next day, here’s the sci-fi romance of I’m your man, the dramatic ones The Arminuta, adaptation of the novel of the same name, e To Chiara, horror with Emile Hirsch Son.

On February 22, the dazzling one comes out in physical support Petite Maman, the latest effort by Céline Sciamma, the mystery Sibyl – Women’s labyrinths, the river drama – 3 hours in length – about recent Chinese history So Long, My Son. Two days later it’s the biographer’s turn A year with Salinger, starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, and the drama with Silvio Orlando The hidden child.