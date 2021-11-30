the best Blu-rays of December 2021

A December literally with flakes, not only of snow, awaits all fans of home video market, with the release in physical format of highly anticipated titles by most of the fans. Just look at the poker we have selected for the occasion; all films that have recently been released in Italian cinemas.

Let’s talk specifically of the epic The Last Duel, chivalrous story directed by Ridley Scott with a cast of the great occasions, of the expected adaptation of Dune signed by Denis Villeneuve, of the last mission of Daniel Craig as 007 in No time to die and the sequel-cinecomic Venom – Carnage’s Fury. But as you can read in the usual overview, there are many other arrivals that could whet your attention in view of Christmas gifts, for yourself or for others.

The Last Duel (December 9)

The story is set in 14th-century France and sees Marguerite de Thibouville claim she was the victim of sexual assault at the hands of Jacques Le Gris, her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges. The man, at that point, for defending his and his wife’s honor is forced to challenge the accused to a duel, asking for a trial for combat. Their confrontation will go down in history as the last legal duel in French history.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon sign the screenplay and also act in front of the camera of the new historical blockbuster directed by Ridley Scott – read our review of The Last Duel here -, which conquered the public at the last Venice Film Festival and enters by right among the 10 best films about the Middle Ages. In the cast in the main roles also Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Dune (December 9)

Dunes, an epic adventure full of emotions, tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and talented young man, born with a great destiny beyond his understanding, and who will have to travel to the treacherous planet of Arrakis to secure a future for his family and people. As evil forces face each other in a conflict to secure exclusive control of La Spezia, the most precious resource in the universe – as well as a raw material capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who overcome their fears will be able to survive.

The Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve directs the adaptation for the big screen of the famous bestseller of the same name by Frank Herbert and does it in a big way, as we wrote in our review of Dune. A work full of charm that introduces us to a science fiction saga which has wowed generations of readers and will be expanded again on the big screen in the next episode, already announced.

No Time to Die (December 15)

After taking his leave of active duty in MI6, James Bond is contacted by Felix Leiter, an old friend who works for the CIA, and asks for his help in finding a scientist who has been kidnapped. During the mission, the former British spy will find himself on the trail of a fearsome adversary leading a plan of mass destruction which could endanger millions of lives.

If you’ve read our No time to Die review you already know that the last chapter with Daniel Craig in the guise of the most famous secret agent in the world certainly does not shine at the level of the script, but still deserves to be seen. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga and also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

Venom – Carnage’s Wrath (December 16)

This sequel again follows investigative reporter Eddie Brock, tainted by an alien lifeform with a personality of its own known as Venom. The symbiote this time will have to contend with a new enemy, Carnage, alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady already introduced in the post-credit scene of the previous chapter.

In our review of Venom The Fury of Carnage we told you how the title tried to improve, succeeding only in flashes, what was wrong in the first live-action dedicated toanti-hero from Marvel, once again played by Tom Hardy. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams, while the direction is entrusted to Andy Serkis.

All other DVDs and Blu-Ray to be released in December 2021

1 DECEMBER

If they are roses: The latest film by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni.

You’re killing me, Susana: Comedy drama directed by Roberto Sneider with Gael García Bernal and Verónica Echegui.

The reckoning: Horror by director Neil Marshall with Joe Anderson and Sean Pertwee.

High Ground – The bounty hunter: Thriller directed by Stephen Johnson with Simon Baker and Callan Mulvey.

Adam: Drama film by Michael Uppendahl with Jeff Daniels and Tom Berenger.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Thriller directed by Randall Emmett starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.

Occupation: Rainfall: Luke Sparke science fiction film starring Dan Ewing and Temuera Morrison.

Tesla: Michael Almereyda biopic with Ethan Hawke and Eve Hewson.

Fly me away: Comedy directed by Christophe Barratier with Victor Belmondo and Gérard Lanvin.

The tracker: Action thriller by director Giorgio Serafini with Dolph Lundgren.

DECEMBER 9th

They talk – They talk to me: Horror by Giorgio Bruno with Jonathan Tufvesson and Margaux Billard.

Come true: Anthony Scott Burns sci-fi horror starring Landon Liboiron and Skylar Radzion.

Sputnik – Radiation from space: Egor Abramenko’s debut film, an absolutely extraordinary sci-fi horror, the likes of which had not been seen in a long time.

Supernova: Drama film directed by Harry Macqueen with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

Dinosaur world: Ryan Bellgardt sci-fi action starring Yu Xing and Steven He.

Archenemy: Action directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer with Joe Manganiello and Glenn Howerton.

Synchronic: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are the protagonists of a complex sci-fi that re-proposes the theme of time travel.

Anne’s Choice – L’Événement: Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Escape room 2 – Deadly game: Adam Robitel goes back behind the camera and signs a derivative but just enough fun sequel.

Ip Man 4: The legend of the great martial arts master comes to an end: the fourth chapter of the saga with Donnie Yen will make fans dream.

Rosa’s wedding: Romantic comedy directed by Icíar Bollaín with Candela Peña and Sergi López.

Like a cat on the Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto: Comedy by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese.

Karim Code: Action directed by Federico Alotto with Mohamed Zouaoui and Valentina Cervi.

Security: Thriller by Peter Chelsom with Marco D’Amore and Maya Sansa.

DECEMBER 10

In the Trap: Horror directed by Alessio Liguori with Jamie Paul and David Bailie.

DECEMBER 16

Paw Patrol – The movie: Animated films for the whole family.

Dragon Girl: Fantastic film directed by Katarina Launing with Anders Baasmo Christiansen and Kyrre Haugen Sydness.

Mondocane: Film produced by Matteo Rovere starring Alessandro Borghi.

The best – Marco Pantani: Documentary on the legendary, late, cyclist.

Falling – A Father’s Story: Viggo Mortensen makes his directorial debut with a drama in which he also plays the lead role.

Candyman: The sequel-reboot of the 90s cult.

The Mitchells against the machines: From the creative forges of Sony Pictures Animation an innovative technical masterpiece full of emotion and fun.