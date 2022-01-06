the best Blu-rays of January 2022

After the feast of the best Blu-rays of December 2021, the new year for the home video market starts with the handbrake partially pulled, but in any case there are some interesting and varied titles that may also prove useful as gifts for latecomers. For the occasion we have chosen to highlight the expected new Guy Ritchie film starring Jason Statham, that is Wrath of a man, modern melodrama with Matt Damon The Stillwater Girl, the prequel to the cult series The Sopranos, or The many saints of New Jersey, and two more genre titles.

In the case of the latter we are talking about Neil Blomkamp’s new work, horror Demonic, and the explosive collaboration between Nicolas Cage and Japanese director Sion Sono con Prisoners of the Ghostland, one of the craziest titles released in recent months. It’s time to dive into these very interesting proposals!

Wrath of a man (January 5)

After a deadly ambush on one of their armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill (Jason Statham), which becomes known simply as “H.” While learning the basics from partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), H initially appears to be a quiet, low-key type, simply there to do a job and make a living.

But when he and Bullet become the target of a robbery attempt, H’s formidable abilities are revealed. Not only is he an expert shooter he is equally proficient in hand-to-hand combat, but is also merciless and deadly. Based on the French film Le Convoyeur, Wrath of a Man features a stellar cast including Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan. The title is directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie. Bill Block and Atkinson the producers.

The Stillwater Girl (January 13)

Bill Baker’s daughter, worker at an Oklahoma oil company, she was convicted of murder while in France. The girl, named Allison, has always proclaimed herself innocent, but her words were useless. Bill goes to Marseille to exonerate her of the infamous accusations and bring her back to the United States with him.

But the bureaucratic process is fraught with pitfalls and the linguistic obstacle certainly does not help the protagonist, who finds help from Virginie, a stage actress and single mother of little Maya. His obsession with identifying the real killer and hugging his daughter again will cause the world to collapse on him once again. Tom McCarthy’s latest work is a rough and grumpy, tender and emotional film, in the search for a naked and raw cinema that digs both into places and into souls to offer the public a melodrama with a credible and modern cut, in the solid tradition of the genre.

Direct emotions, not simple and intuitive, which know how to strike without exceeding, albeit at the expense of a couple of more obvious and free than expected narrative turns, which find ideal strength in the interpretation of a convinced and convincing Matt Damon. We told you about the film in our review of Stillwater’s Girl.

Many Saints of New Jersey (January 13)

The long-awaited prequel to the groundbreaking and award-winning HBO series The Sopranos is set in the explosives of the 1960s, at the time of the Newark riots and the violent clashes between the African American and Italian communities. And, in particular, it is between the gangsters of their respective groups that the dangerous rivalry becomes lethal.

The Many Saints of New Jersey stars Alessandro Nivola, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, and son of art Michael Gandolfini, with guest stars such as Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. Alan Taylor directed the film from a screenplay by series creator David Chase, and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. The Many Saints of New Jersey was shot in New Jersey and New York, and in the film there are several famous characters from the original series that inspired the film, while not being able to fully convince, as we recalled in our review of The Many Saints of New Jersey.

Demonic (January 20)

Presented at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, the London FrightFest Film Festival and the Summer International Film Festival, Demonic was written and directed during the pandemic by Neil Blomkamp, Oscar-nominated director for Elysium And District 9. A girl makes a disturbing discovery about herself: she is capable of summoning terrifying demons. This supernatural ability of his has awakened due to a near-ending bond between mother and daughter. When the causes of this situation are revealed terrible demonic forces are unleashed.

In the main roles we find Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem) and Michael Rogers (The Blacklist). Accepted with reserve by most of the critics, Demonic, however, has reasons of interest for fans of the director, still looking for a new inspiration after his career start.

Prisoners of the Ghostland (January 27)

The film is set in the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, and follows a bank robber (Nicolas Cage) who is released from prison by the wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted niece Bernice (Sofia Boutella ) she’s missing. The governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for the girl’s recovery, and the protagonist, slipped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, sets out on a journey in search of the young woman in the hope of also finding the way to his own redemption.

Between citations to Carpenterian cult and a healthy, irreverent, splatter and ironic vein, Prisoners of the Ghostland is the new madness in which Nicolas Cage took part, constantly over the top throughout the film. And it could not be otherwise given that we find another “crazy” as director the Japanese director Sion Sono, author of real cult of the Japanese scene of the new millennium and here at its debut outside the national borders.

The other releases of January 2022

The first week of the new year sees the arrival in physical format of the crime thriller Sicario – Last assignment, with a supercast led by Anthony Hopkins and Abbie Cornish, of the Spanish heist-movie Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery and the dramatic comedy starring Toni Servillo Here I laugh. On the 12th, the adventurous Russian action comes out The Iron Mask – The legend of the dragon, with guest stars of the caliber of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, adrenalin-fueled Copshop by Joe Carnahan with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo and the latest film by Nanni Moretti Three floors. The next day is instead the turn of waiting Mad Max Anthology.

Sharks hungry for human flesh arrive on the 18th with 47 Meters: Great White and the same day the monsters of the animated sequel also arrive Monster Family 2. The biographical sketch comes out only twenty-four hours later Respect about the life of Whitney Houston, the dramatic The Mauritanian and all-star comedy There was a scam in Hollywood, as well as the action in costume made in Korea The Swordsman. On the 20th here is the animated fantasy Bigfoot family and the dramatic Nowhere special directed by Uberto Pasolini. The biopic is also on the 27th The visionary world of Louis Wan with Benedict Cumberbatch, the sequel with Stephen Lang Man in the dark – Man in the dark and the latest directorial effort by Sergio Castellitto The emotional material.