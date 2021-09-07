the best Blu-rays of September 2021

With the autumn season the home video market is back in a big way, populating in September with dozens of releases and highly anticipated films, so much so that the choice for our usual Top 3 this time was really tough, with excellent excluded such as the last Woody Allen, that is the delightful Rifkin’s Festival, the Polish drama Corpus Christi, the intense The Father – Nothing is as it seems with the Oscar for Anthony Hopkins and the equally excellent and engaging Minari.

Our selection focused on some of the most anticipated titles by the general public. So let’s talk about cinecomic in detail Black Widow, forerunner of the fourth phase of the MCU, with the protagonist played by Scarlett Johansson struggling with her past.

Then it’s the turn of the best foreign film at the latest edition of the Oscars, that is the gripping alcoholic-drama Another round with an extraordinary Mads Mikkelsen and closes the trio a sequel, A quiet place 2, with John Krasinski once again directing his wife Emily Blunt in a world overrun by ravenous aliens.

For the complete list of releases, including great classics that return in high definition, you can consult the usual overview at the bottom, enjoy!

Black Widow – September 14th

In the Marvel Studios film, when a dangerous plot comes to light, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow he is facing the darker side of his past.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to destroy her, Natasha will have to deal with her spy past and the relationships she left behind long before becoming an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson returns to play Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh is Yelena, David Harbor is Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was greatly appreciated by our editors, as you can read here in our review.

Another round – September 22nd

The story tells of four professors, colleagues and friends, who decide to undertake together an experiment in which each of them tries to maintain a certain degree of drunkenness during everyday life, without going down or up before understanding the effects applied to everyday life.

This is because the four believe that people would benefit from having at least some blood alcohol each day. Everything is in understanding how much. And this will lead them to more or less completely subvert their private and working life.

Best foreign film at the latest edition of the Oscars, Another round is yet another great work by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, dedicated to the daughter who died tragically.

An atypical drama, with lighter and pleasantly alcoholic jolts, where the performance of a thoroughbred actor like Mads Mikkelsen stands out, also showing off his skills as a dancer.

A quiet place 2 – 23 September

Following the latest tragic events, the Abbott family now faces the terror of the outside world, while the struggle for survival continues, still maintaining silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

With a flashback set in the past, at the origins of the highlight, which allows director John Krasinski to return with his wife Emily Blunt even in front of the camera, A quiet place 2 gets off to a great start, re-proposing that mix of horror / sci-fi tension that had made the fortunes, commercial and artistic, of its predecessor.

A winning formula proposed here in a similar context but no less exciting and with an exceptional cast that sees the new entry of Cillian Murphy.

Output overview

8 SEPTEMBER

Labyrinth – Where everything is possible: The classic fantasy with David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly arrives in high definition 4K Ultra HD.

Dirty Dancing: The classic romantic / musical starring the late Patrick Swayze arrives in 4K Ultra HD.

Gandhi: The classic Gandhi biopic, starring an Oscar-winning Ben Kingsley, is also offered in 4K Ultra HD.

The hour of truth: Action thriller directed by Peter Facinelli starring Anne Heche and Thomas Jane.

Hen party: Comedy directed by Francesco Apolloni starring Laura Chiatti and Chiara Francini.

The bad poet: Biographical film with Sergio Castellitto in the role of Gabriele D’Annunzio.

The Sacred Evil: Dramatic Horror directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.

9 SEPTEMBER

Rifkin’s Festival: Woody Allen plays with movie classics in his latest, fun and inspired comedy.

Corpus Christi: Nominated for the 2020 Oscars, a powerful and evocative work, illuminated by the extraordinary interpretation of its young protagonist.

Morrison: Musical drama directed by Federico Zampaglione starring Lorenzo Zurzolo and Giovanni Calcagno.

A Parisian education: Drama film directed by Jean-Paul Civeyrac with Andranic Manet and Sophie Verbeeck.

Behind the night: Thriller directed by Daniele Falleri starring Stefania Rocca and Fortunato Cerlino.

The Kelly Gang: Detective directed by Justin Kurzel with George MacKay and Essie Davis.

Sow the wind: Drama film directed by Danilo Caputo with Yile Yara Vianello and Feliciana Sibilano.

SEPTEMBER 15

The House: Sam Raimi’s horror classic in high definition 4K Ultra HD.

The hypnotist: Thriller directed by Arto Halonen with Josh Lucas and Pilou Asbæk, adaptation of the novel by Lars Kepler.

Willy’s Wonderland: The latest effort by Nicolas Cage, a horror set in an amusement park full of creepy puppets not entirely recommendable.

100% wolf: Animated film directed by Alexs Stadermann.

The Father – Nothing Is As It Seems: Florian Zeller constructs a sharp and perfect chamber drama, with an Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins in total grace.

16 SEPTEMBER

Freaky: The director of Wishes for your death signs another inspired horror / comedy with a fantastic background, starring an extraordinary Vince Vaughn.

The window on the courtyard and The woman who lived twice – Limited edition: Limited edition for the two Alfred Hitchcock masterpieces.

The Thing – Limited Edition: John Carpenter’s limited edition horror classic.

22 SEPTEMBER

Babyteeth – All the colors of Milla: The theme of terminal illness from the point of view of those around the patient, in an extremely sensitive work which, however, smacks of “already seen”.

Cursed spring: Comedy directed by Elisa Amoruso with Micaela Ramazzotti and Giampaolo Morelli.

The Blackout – Invasion Heart: Science fiction film directed by Egor Baranov and Nathalia Hencker with Aleksey Chadov and Pyotr Fyodorov.

At World’s End – The True Story of James Brooks: Adventure drama directed by Michael Haussman with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Dominic Monaghan.

Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run: The sequel to the film directed by Will Gluck, always funny and with a great British spirit.

23 SEPTEMBER

All for Uma: Comedy directed by Susy Laude with Pietro Sermonti and Lillo Petrolo.

Red: Thriller directed by Benjamin Naishtat with Darío Grandinetti and Alfredo Castro.

Hostages: Dramatic comedy directed by Eleonora Ivone with Gianmarco Tognazzi and Vanessa Incontrada.

Bansky – The art of rebellion: Documentary on the famous artist directed by Elio Espana.

Queen: Drama directed by Alessandro Grande with Ginevra Francesconi and Francesco Montanari.

Rebels: Comedy directed by Allan Mauduit with Cécile De France and Yolande Moreau.

Maternal: Drama film directed by Maura Delpero with Lidiya Liberman and Denise Carrizo.

Bernie the dolphin 2: Comedy directed by Kirk Harris with Kevin Sorbo and Patrick Muldoon.

Breach – Nightmare in space: Science fiction film directed by John Suits with Cody Kearsley and Bruce Willis.

Run: Thriller directed by Aneesh Chaganty with Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen.

SEPTEMBER 29th

The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang: Action / adventure film directed by Vash with Jackie Chan and Elane Zhong.

Skylines: The third installment of the sci-fi saga that began in 2010.

The good wife: Comedy drama directed by Martin Provost with Juliette Binoche and Yolande Moreau.

Comedians: 34 years old Kamikazen, Gabriele Salvatores successfully brings Trevor Griffiths’ theatrical comedy back to the big screen.

Minari: Lee Isaac Chung directs a powerful family drama set in rural Arkansas but directed with heart and oriental vision.

A man above the law: Thriller directed by Robert Lorenz with Katheryn Winnick and Liam Neeson.