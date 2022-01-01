The best bluetooth headphones of 2021: here are which to choose

Among the electronic accessories that are most used we find, without a shadow of a doubt, the bluetooth headphones. They are extremely comfortable, versatile and applicable on any occasion. So here we offer you a list of the best sellers, at the best price, of this 2021.

Jabra Elite 75t

The first bluetooth headphones that we are going to show you are the Jabra Elite 75t. It is a decidedly ergonomic model, with a shape that peremptorily follows that of the ears, making it extremely comfortable and not at all annoying. The Elite 75t earphones allow you to make calls and play music while staying connected, with an autonomy of more than 24 hours after a full charge. In addition, they feature excellent noise cancellation, which greatly facilitates the listening experience. The price is € 108.90.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Enjoy large and spacious sounds, as if you were listening live. Thanks to the open-type design of the headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, without In-Ear cushions and with air vents, the sensation of having the ears plugged is reduced to a minimum. The 3 microphones and accelerometer (VPU) improve voice quality during calls. The accelerometer improves the speech signal by filtering out external noise and focusing on your voice. Thanks to the powerful 472 mA battery in the case, Galaxy Buds Live will accompany you throughout the day and with 5 minutes of charging you will have another hour of music playback. The price of these powerful headphones is € 83.71.

AirPod Pro

Apple it can never be missing from the electronic rankings. With its brand new AirPod Pro has managed to bring the whole panorama of international buyers into agreement. In this model we find a perfect synchrony between microphones and noise cancellation: the former are able to perceive noises before you can, going to cancel them immediately. There are several pads to ensure that the headset fits perfectly in the ear. They also have the wireless charging case that manages to give them an autonomy of more than 24 hours with a single charge. It connects easily with any Apple device, from which you can do a quick and trouble-free setup. The price is € 159.46.

Powerbeats Pro

Thanks to the efficiency of the AplleH1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro they will easily solve any type of listening problem with headphones during all types of activities. Created for professional athletes, these headphones adapt to activities of all powers, from the least wild to the fastest and most wild. We see the presence of additional adjustable stabilizers based on the size of the ear. The range, thanks to the most accurate bluetooth technology, is really huge and manages to make listening almost perfect. Here too, we have more than 24 hours of continuous listening thanks to the charging case always at hand. The price for this unique model is € 196.95.

AfterShokz Aeropex

Headphones AfterShokz Aeropex they are waterproof with exceptional sound quality provided by PremiumPitch 2+ technology and have less vibration than previous models. The encumbrance in the ears is really nil, since it manages to accompany the shape of the head in its roundness, 100%. Furthermore, we see that they are definitely perfect for physical activities such as running. Extremely light, they have 8 hours of autonomy in use, 10 days in stand-by, dual microphones with noise cancellation. The price of this model is € 139.95.

