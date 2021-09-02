The best bookmaker with Bitcoin

There are two bookmakers where you can use Bitcoins that are making a lot of talk about them: 22Bet and Sportsbet.io. Both allow players to use cryptocurrencies such as BTC, they have points in common but also many other different aspects.

We then selected the most interesting questions from players regarding this topic and asked them to our Expert Editor. Below there are all the answers from the Expert Editor who tried to clarify all the aspects that could appear to be the most controversial of these 2 very famous bookmakers.

What are the main differences between the two bookmakers?

The first difference between the two bookmakers lies in their license. With regard to sportsbet.io is operated by TGP Europe Limited and is licensed to operate by Gambling Commission of Great Britain. 22Bet instead it is managed by the company TechSolutions Group NV and has a license from Curacao.

Both betting sites allow Italian players to bet using cryptocurrencies among the many payment methods. The differences lie in the various bonuses that can be offered and also in the variety of events on the two betting sites.

What events can be found?

The schedules of both bookmakers are quite rich. In 22Bet there are not only all the most famous sports but also many others less known such as badminton and table tennis. The strength of 22bet, however, lies mainly in the huge variety of eSports on the site. Perhaps this is the richest schedule around for eSports. If you are passionate about this area 22bet is for you. (Read 22bet review)

On Sportsbet, on the other hand, there are a greater number of sports to bet on. Also in this case there are the most famous ones but there are others atypical such as diving, swimming and athletics.

What are the payment methods available?

A lot of cryptocurrencies can be used on both sites, which is not the case with AAMS licensed betting sites. Among the cryptocurrencies that can be used there are the following (both for withdrawals and deposits): Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, DogeCoin, Ripple, Tether, Ethereum, ZCash, Verge, Eos, Paxos, Thron and many more. So you will have tons of options to choose from.

Is there a customer support service?

There is great live chat customer support on both betting sites. At the customer support service you can ask any questions regarding crypto payments and withdrawals and they will answer you after a very short time, also for this it is particularly appreciated.

Do you pay taxes?

On the winnings of both bookmakers since they are foreigners, yes they should pay taxes because they are not recognized as gambling winnings by the legislator in Italy. The reality is that the transactions with crypto are difficult to control by states because they are virtual currencies that are not exchanged through the intervention of intermediaries such as banking institutions. States therefore do not have control of them and therefore cannot even go to control who carried out transactions since they are encrypted.

Are there any bonuses on these betting sites?

There are gods on these betting sites welcome bonuses and others that you can use slowly when you are registered with the bookmaker same. Since these bonuses vary from day to day, the advice is to always check which ones are the current ones. In both sites there is a promotions section where it is possible to evaluate and analyze them.

Which is the better of the two?

You can’t say for sure which is best because they both have strengths. 22bet it is recommended for those who want to use crypto and bet on eSports while Sportsbet.io it is recommended for those who want to bet with crypto on even more particular sporting events.

Our expert has answered the questions that are frequently asked about these bookmakers. Now that you have a clearer idea, you can decide whether to use one or the other. Both are reliable because they are properly licensed and controlled by the licensing authorities.