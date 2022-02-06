The best boss of all the Souls? Miyazaki has no doubts

FromSoftware is making a comeback with Elden Ringthe new soulslike that promises a definitive experience for the many fans of the genre.

The famous Japanese software house, however, has become famous over the years for the peculiar adventures it has given to the players, steeped in mystery, with distressing environments and gameplay characterized by an always high level of difficulty.

However, among the distinctive components of FromSoftware games we certainly find the boss fight: game sequences that are always inspired and challenging, with exciting mechanics and designs capable of astonishing.

Now a post has been published on the PlayStation Blog where the big names of Sony’s in-house studios like Santa Monica, Insomniac And Naughty Dog comment on the most exciting boss fights of the From games, choosing their favorite.

Old Monk from Demon’s Souls

The Souls creator, as well as director of Elden Ringor Hidetaka Miyazakiwho lets us know what the best boss in the history of the software house.

The choice of the director falls on the Old monkhistorical enemy of Demon’s Soulswhich involved mechanical details and of which Miyazaki is said to be particularly proud.

“If I had to point to the boss I am most proud of (to use this specific expression), I believe I would choose the Old Monk from Demon’s Souls. In fact, I remember that there were many objections regarding the design of the boss and how we wanted to use it. Still, it was a choice that I absolutely wanted to implement in the game. I wanted that boss to end up in the game as it was, both aesthetically and mechanically, including themultiplayer element that distinguishes it. We received a lot of objections, regarding the realization and the fun factor; no one seemed to believe it at the time. Eventually, however, we ticked it off and got an interesting boss who the players liked it“.

While waiting for the new FromSoftware project, we remind you that Elden Ring will not give up the mysterious elements that characterize the narration of the other soulslike, but will propose a story more in line with that of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Finally, if you want you can take a look at the new initial classes of Elden Ring revealed by the team a few hours ago, adding to the already vast choice of options.