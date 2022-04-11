the best cameos you may not remember from the 90s series

The division between the small and the big screen is currently much more diffuse thanks to the proliferation of platforms with large budgets for their serial productions. Nevertheless, a few years ago cameos were the only way to see a big movie star in a small tv role. There are cameos of many kinds, from appearances so short that the interpreter does not even appear in the credits or collaborations that extend over more than one episode. ‘Friends’, the hit series from the 90s is well known for its famous guest star appearances like the ones we review below.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s participation in ‘Friends’ is probably one of the most famous for different reasons. The first because at the time this cameo was surrounded by the curiosity of seeing Jennifer Aniston and her, at the time, husband together on screen. This cameo that took place in season 8 of the series, broadcast between 2001 and 2002, and is still striking today. Especially since we all know how the relationship ended, the breakup of the couple ended up becoming an international issue that divided the world between the Aniston team and the Pitt team. ‘The one with the rumour’ is the episode in which Pitt became Will, an old high school classmate of Monica. and Rachel, who still holds a grudge against the one who was one of the popular girls in high school. Brad Pitt is an attractive young man who, like Monica, has managed to overcome his overweight problems. Will attends Thanksgiving dinner with the group of friends and discovers that in high school he and Ross created the ‘We Hate Rachel’ club to vent their frustrations over the indifference with which the popular student treated them. Will will see that he has not been able to leave his rancor behind. At the time of the cameo, the actor was already an actor known for films such as ‘Fight Club’, ‘Snatch, Pigs and Diamonds’ or ‘Do you know Joe Black?’, among many others. With a lot of movies on his CV, Brad Pitt is one of the few film actors who are reluctant, for the moment, to participate in television series.





Sean Penn

Also in season eight, the actor from hits like ‘The Thin Red Line’ made an appearance on Friends as a guest star for two episodes: ‘The One with the Stain’ and ‘The One with the Halloween Party’. The actor plays Ursula’s fiancé, Phoebe’s twin sister, to whom she feels an immediate attraction. The problem is that he is his sister’s boyfriend and their relationship is impossible, even after Eric and Ursula break up because she has been cheating on him. And is that Eric can not look at Phoebe without seeing her ex. A shame because they made a great couple and it would have been great how far they would have come together. Sean Penn continued his path in film, but has also made forays into television in the 2018 series ‘The first’ and, more recently, in the Starzplay series ‘Gaslit’ in which he appears totally transformed with Julia Robertswhich coincidentally also appeared on ‘Friends’.





Julia Roberts

Known in the 90s as ‘America’s sweetheart’, the actress was at the height of her career in 1996 after having starred in ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘The Pelican Brief’ or Spielberg’s version of Peter Pan, ‘Hook’ in the role of Tinkerbell. It was then that Julia Roberts participated in ‘Friends’ in a plot with the character of Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing. In the episode ‘The One with the Day After the Superbowl’, Roberts gets into the skin of Susie Moss, a makeup artist that Chandler is attracted to and also seems to be reciprocated. What he doesn’t know is that it’s not the first time they meet, they knew each other as children and she holds a grudge against him because he embarrassed her. Susie sees this reunion as the perfect opportunity to get back at Chandler and agrees to go on a date with him. They unleash her passion in a local bathroom and at the height of it she walks out in her clothes leaving Perry’s character naked in the restaurant. Roberts has not been lavished on television either, but he has some titles like ‘Homecoming’ in 2018 and ‘gaslit’ the series that delves into Watergate and in which he stars alongside Sean Penn.





Bruce Willis

The ‘Jungle of Glass’ actor had just released his smash hit ‘The Sixth Sense’, just a year before appearing in several episodes of ‘Friends’ season 6. Bruce Willis has a plot that affects the quintessential couple of the series, that of Ross and Rachel, and that lasts for three episodes: ‘In which Ross meets Elizabeth’s father’, ‘In which Paul is the man ‘ and ‘The One with the Ring’. To situate ourselves, this it’s the season where ross and rachel got married in las vegas and had trouble getting an annulment and end up having to get a divorce. Each on his side and after several failed dates, Ross begins a forbidden relationship with a student in her twenties. Even though she may cost him his job, Ross goes ahead and he even knows the father of the young woman who is none other than Bruce Willis. Paul does not approve of his daughter’s relationship with Ross after meeting him at Central Perk. There he will also meet Rachel and then they start dating, on a rather awkward double date Rachael will ruin the evening telling stories about her and Ross as a couple, including the wedding and divorce. In the last of the three episodes, Paul and Rachel’s relationship will come to an end. His appearance on Friends is one of the few series in Willis’s long film career.which has just announce his retirement due to a health problem after being diagnosed with aphasia.





ben stiller

The comic actor, Ben Stiller, had not yet released his hit ‘There’s Something About Mary’ when he participated in ‘Friends’ in 1997, but he was a well-known star, especially for his comedic encore. His cameo takes place in the third season of the series and appears in the episode ‘The one with the screamer’ and yes, the screamer is him. Stiller takes on the role of Tommy, a seemingly charming guy who starts dating Rachel.. The problem is that Ross begins to detect strange behavior when he witnesses several wild outbursts of anger in which Tommy ends up yelling at people, almost for no reason. The problem is that when Ross comments on it, no one believes him because they believe that what is happening to him is that he is jealous. Although almost all of Stiller’s career as an actor has been developed in the cinema except for some appearances in series, as an executive producer he has been very prolific on television. In fact, he’s a producer on the recent Apple TV+ premiere ‘Separation,’ a big surprise this season.





Robin Williams and Billy Crystal

The appearance of Robin Williams and Billy Crystal in ‘Friends’ is one of the most fleeting, but it is important because of the anecdote it contains. The fact is that this cameo was not planned and was completely the result of chance. The two actors were on a nearby set in the same studio where the series was filmed and decided to go through the filming of what was the fiction of the moment. That’s how they ended up sitting on the sofa at Central Perk with the main cast in a totally improvised scene. This appearance takes place in the season 3 episode ‘The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion’ and his intervention doesn’t really matter for the series. Simply It is a comical scene in which Billy and Robin sit on the sofa that is always occupied by the group of friends and begin to have a conversation that captures the attention of the friends.. It is a particularly endearing cameo, especially seeing it after the sad death of Robin Williams who committed suicide in 2014 and who gave us so many wonderful characters from the cinema.





Gary Oldman

In 2001, when Gary Oldman participated in ‘Friends’, the actor was already an established star and took advantage of his participation in the seventh season of the series to unleash his comic encore. The cameo takes place in the last two episodes of the season when Monica and Chandler get married and that they are called ‘The one with Chandler and Monica’s wedding’. Oldman’s plot is related to Joey finally landing a major role in a movie. It is a production about World War I and Joey shares his scenes with Richard Crosby, an established actor who gives him valuable advice but also makes things difficult for him. Crosby’s first problem is that he’s an alcoholic and the second is that he spits and Joey finds it hard to take the scenes. All this causes the filming to be delayed and causes the actor to have problems getting to officiate at the wedding of his friends.





Reesse Witherspoon

After her roles in ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘American Psycho’ Reesse Witherspoon’s career was about to take off and that’s when the young actress made her appearance on Friends in 2000. Witherspoon plays Jill Green, Rachel’s insufferable sister.. The actress really nailed the role of young snob with which she made the public hate her, in part for trying to date Ross. ‘The One With Rachel’s Sister’ and ‘The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry’ are the two episodes where she tries her best to date her sister’s ex. Jill visits Rachel after their parents decide to separate, and instead of bonding even more, the sisters end up at odds with Ross. Finally, it is shown that Jill’s interest is the result of a whim and an attempt to attract attention. It was after her that Witherspoon released Legally Blonde and her fame soared, achieving an important career in film and television in which, in addition to acting, the actress has produced her own projects. ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ or ‘The Morning Show’ are the latest series that she has starred in and produced.





Ralph Lauren

The cameo of the fashion designer Ralph Lauren is one of the most striking in the series The appearance of the fashion designer is one of the most surprising cameos in ‘Friends’, perhaps precisely because it is a character that has no relation to television. The designer’s appearance takes place in the sixth season and in the episode ‘The One with Ross’s Teeth’. Yes, it is indeed the episode where Ross over-whitens his teeth for a date. By this time Rachel has been working at the Ralph Lauren fashion firm for a while and then a rumor begins to circulate that someone from the office has slept with Ralph Lauren. All the rumors point to Rachel and the fault lies with her friend Phoebe who slept with a colleague of Rachel’s who she saw in the photocopier thinking he is Ralph Lauren. That’s when Rachel has an awkward run-in with the real designer in the elevator. Ralph Lauren’s relationship with the series went beyond the cameo after the agreement with Warner Bross that gave rise to a clothing collection called ‘Wear to work’ and inspired by the office looks of Rachel Green, a true trendsetter.