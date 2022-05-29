The best Cannes hairstyles that will be your next inspiration

The Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th edition between May 18 and 28, and let us see outfits impeccable from head to toe, capable of inspiring women of all ages styles.

The hairstyles glamorous that leave the mane loose with soft, but marked waves, they were not lacking, mostly lopsided. Actresses like Eva Longoria and Kristen Stewart made it clear that the “messy” ponytail is one of the most practical and sensual to wear both to special events and in our day to day. Semi-updos with volume on top, like those of Anne Hathaway and Katharine Langford prevailed, as well as well-structured high buns, among our favorites: one by Alicia Vikander and another braided by Bella Hadid.

the girls from short hair you will find a lot inspo when reviewing the outfits of the celebrities who were for this film festival, so do not stop looking at the hairstyles French Léa Seydoux and Sharon Stone. Volume waves had their best ambassador in the “pretty woman” of Hollywood, Julia Roberts. And if last year Andie MacDowell revolutionized the cannes red carpet with her gray hair, this time she reaffirmed that naturalness is still her best “hair dye”, as Helen Mirren declared it long ago, who wore a half ponytail in an XL silver mane.



Photos: AFP / EFE

Here only a small selection of the best hairstyles of Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

More of the best hairstyles from Cannes 2022

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway stole all the attention during her tenure at the Cannes Film Festivalfor its unique style. Their hairstyle The one that stood out was, without a doubt, the retro-inspired one he wore to the press conference for his film Armageddon Time. He wore a subtle hairstyle semi-collected beehive, reminiscent of the sixties, the work of one of the star stylists in CannesAdir Abergel (on Instagram: @hairbyadir).



Photo: EFE

Elle Fanning

Another of our favorites was Elle Fanning’s. Why? Because of her simplicity, femininity and joviality, but also because she showed that a delicate accessory matching her dress (Armani Privé) was enough to achieve a look glamorous. She brought her mane loose, combing on the side and with soft waves. At another point in the festival, she also wore a black bow with a dress of the same color, so this was his formula for success. This is one of the hairstyles easier to recreate and that will get you out of trouble on any occasion. The stylist was Jenda (@justjenda).



Photo: AP

Julia Roberts

We love the mane with marked and voluminous waves that Julia Roberts wore. The 54-year-old actress also breaks the myth that we must leave behind the long hair over time. Fake. Although we can’t say it’s an XL, this length is perfect for all ages. The hazelnut tone that she wore looks incredible on her, inspiration for lovers of chestnuts, even reddish ones.



Photo: EFE

Lea Seydoux

The French actress showed that the garçon cut is not boring at all, as she wore different hairstyles on his way through the Cannes Film Festival. One of our favorites was this wet look on the side, perfect for next summer. He also wore it slicked back with the same effect and a bit of volume. It is the best time to wear “wet hair” if you have the short hair.



Photo: EFE

Also read: Shakira impresses with her look at the Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria

We don’t stop talking about Eva Longoria and his look at the moment of arrival to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. This time we highlight the high ponytail, which has an indisputable rejuvenating magic. They emphasize a little volume on top and strands that frame the face. It could also be easy to do.



Photo: AFP

alice vikander

The Swedish actress presented us with an option of hairstyle collected for women with hair medium and fine length. He wore a high bun, by George Northwood (@georgenorthwood), where it was clear that the volume would not be the protagonist. The most striking touch was the free ends without fall, in the best style of the spikey bun so characteristic of the nineties.



Photo: EFE

Emily Ratajkowski

The model confirms the reign of the bangs this season (which you should evaluate according to the shape of your face). wore his mane loose, with soft waves and a curtain fringe with elongated strands on the sides, done by stylist Jennifer Yepez (@jennifer_yepez). He is a hairstyle with a lot of style, capable of sweetening the image and bringing joviality.



Photo: AFP

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid not only dazzled by wearing a vintage Versace dress (spring/summer 1987 collection), but also by the hairstyle that she chose to wear with the strapless dress, an ultra-elegant updo made with the hair braided. The detail: the delicate lock with which he played when posing for photos. His styling also confirms that the wet look is trend (or that we can use fixing products no matter how noticeable they are).



Photo: AFP

Also read: Dua Lipa’s shoes for 42 thousand pesos will be your new obsession

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters