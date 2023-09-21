The best celebrities dressed in September 2023: Blake Lively, Kate Beckinsale, more

Summer may be about to end, but September is getting hotter as it welcomes enviably dressed stars through its doors.

The 80th Venice Film Festival is kicking off the month in couture style, serving up a red carpet full of old-school glamour, show-stopping galas and effortless off-duty looks from the fashion set including Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale. London Fashion Week got off to a fast start as a large number of people arrived at Venice Marco Polo Airport.

From Miu Miu miniskirts to billowing ball gowns, hello! List of best dressed stars of September 2023…

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabeth Eberstein Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabeth Eberstein were among the royalty to join King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a gala state dinner at the Château de Versailles in Versailles, France on September 20. While Hugh looked suave in a sleek, black tuxedo, Anna looked chic and cool in a pearl-embellished halter dress.

simone ashley bridgerton Sweetheart Simone Ashley has proven herself to be the diamond of the season this September. The 28-year-old actress Tamara looked stunning in a pearl embroidered Ralph Couture gown at the Vogue World: London event. Changing her look for the after party sex education The star slipped into a decadent print sheer cord, carrying a serious piece of It-girl arm candy – a metallic Malone Souliers ‘Audrey’ bag.

Sheela Atim British actress and model Sheila Atim’s romantic ruffled suit dress served up unparalleled luxury at The British Museum’s Erdem show.

lily james Pam and Tommy Actress Lily James was a monochrome maven in a sparkly knitwear and vampy skirt combination as she attended the Erdem show, bringing her style A-game to the star-studded front row of London Fashion Week.

kit connor Heartstopper star Kit Connor looked smart and suave in a pinstripe shirt and tailored trousers as he rubbed shoulders with fashion royalty at the JW Anderson show at The Roundhouse during London Fashion Week in September.

cole sprouse Disney alum Cole Sprouse was suited up and booted for Vogue World: London’s glittering red carpet event this month, making a case for modern tailoring in a re-imagined suit jacket adorned with a dazzling pearl brooch.

adwoa aboa Leading arrivals from the fashion set at the Perfect x Valentino LFW party, top boy Actress adwoa aboa Set the scene on fire in a slinky scarlet bodycon dress crafted from patchwork vinyl.

emily becham Award-winning actress Emily Beacham stepped out at LFW in an award-winning ensemble in an electric lime printed coat adorned with a sovereign brooch, serving as the jewel in the crown of her head-turning dress. Cruella The star also wore Malone Souliers heels.

Alexa Chung Where the fashion muse meets the music legend, we can’t help falling in love Ashley Williams with Alexa Chung’s zany Elvis print shift dress worn at the LFW show.

Jasmine Jobson since top boy To LFW, Jasmine Jobson exudes citrus perfection in the front row of the Chet Low show during London Fashion Week.

iris law Fashion lover Iris Law was on assignment when she arrived to ooze glam glamor at the Perfect x Valentino LFW Party supported by Belvedere Vodka at 1 Hotel Mayfair.

ears From the big screen of Netflix to the front row of Burberry, British rapper and top boy Lead Kano made headlines in a psychedelic co-ord for Daniel Lee’s Spring 2024 collection with the British fashion house.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock little MixLeigh-Anne Pinnock was an absolute magician in a stunning emerald-hued cod as she attended the David Koma SS24 show during London Fashion Week.

Nicola Coughlin bridgerton Muse Nicola Coughlin stood in the front row of Emilia Wickstead’s show during London Fashion Week at the Royal Academy of Arts in a lime green and candy pink satin ensemble.

Kate Moss Kate Moss chose a crisp and clean all-white look to host Cosmos’ first anniversary with a healthy morning at Annabel’s on September 18.

Neelam Gill © David Fischer/Shutterstock Fashion model Neelam Gill was giving off serious It Girl energy in a sheer lace co-ord for the Rita Ora x Primark launch party in London. The two-piece featured a long-sleeve collared shirt and a midi skirt lined with ruffled detailing, and Sapphire completed the vampy look with a pair of chunky biker boots.

sienna miller Showing off her blossoming baby bump, Sienna Miller looked glowing in a cream Schiaparelli crop top and oversized skirt with sheer black tights and heels — the ultimate glamorous pregnant mom!

sabrina alba Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Elba took red carpet fashion to the next level with her coral-colored Fendi get-up, which featured a long-sleeve bodysuit underneath a corset dress.

Taylor Swift Ned Nomad wondered what happened at the MTV VMAs after-party when Taylor Swift walked through his door wearing a dreamy denim corset dress following her history-making win at the awards ceremony – winning nine of the 11 categories she was nominated.

zoe kravitz batman Actress Zoe Kravitz was an ethereal beauty in a stunning halterneck column dress as she attended the Kering Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in New York City.

nicole kidman The queen of feathers, Nicole Kidman was a timeless beauty in a mesmerizing ruffled gown to attend The Caring Foundation’s second annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City.

Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens epitomizes autumn attire during the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show at Domino Park in New York City.

dakota johnson Dakota Johnson looked sophisticated in a fish-print silk dress with a loose silhouette and a waterfall hem Grandmothers The screening was held during the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

Jodie Turner-Smith celebrated her birthday (and the launch of Lotus Emeya) in a powder pink mini dress from Match & Match in New York City on Saturday. The 37-year-old actress embraced future Barbie, completing the look with oversized sunglasses and layers of pearl necklaces. venus williams Venus Williams attended the Prabal Gurung show during NYFW, looking incredible in a fitted off-the-shoulder silver jumpsuit that perfectly matched her braided pink hair. She added rhinestone-embellished black heeled sandals and a matching waist belt.

kaia gerber Kaia Gerber wore a low-cut, silver dress with a ruched neckline when she attended the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House in NYC. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter wore her brown hair down in waves and looked perfect for her photo session.

blackpink rosé BLACKPINK’s Rosé looked incredible in a velvet mini skirt and halterneck top while attending the Rimowa Seat 1898 125th Anniversary Exhibition in New York. Showcasing cool girl chic, the K-pop star was the guest of honor at the event.

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell showed everyone how it’s done by taking to the runway during her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell launch at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Strutting her stuff in one of the purse-friendly designs for her new collection, the 53-year-old supermodel proved she’s still the queen of the catwalk.

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski looked equally stunning, wearing a leather bralette and matching high-waist flares. The podcast host showed off her model moves at the star-studded Victoria’s Secret event.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra has never looked better! When the Bollywood icon attended the Victoria’s Secret event in NYC she stunned in a completely see-through, glittery dress layered over black lingerie.

Georgina Rodriguez Ronaldo’s long-time favorite Georgina Rodriguez looked sensational in a strapless scarlet gown on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. During this time Shyamala stole the limelight ania Premiere with her gorgeous look, complete with white gloves inspired by Kate Middleton.

winnie harlow Winnie Harlow put on a glamorous display as she joined supermodel Naomi at her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell launch in NYC. Wearing a see-through catsuit and lace bra and statement shades, she was one of the best-dressed celebrities of the evening.

billie piper Billie Piper Totally Killed It at the ELLE Style Awards 2023 my Fair Lady Inspired oversized hat and matching satin suit in navy blue i hate suzy The actress made sure she was the star of the show.

Bella Thorne © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Bella Thorne brought some old Hollywood glamor to the Priscilla premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Her strapless silk bridal gown featured a cape-inspired train and the delicate dress was perfectly matched with a thick gold choker.

Jasmine Tookes Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes was a sight to behold as she attended J.Crew’s 40th anniversary gala at New York’s Pier 17. Serving some serious elegance in her halterneck gown, the model’s timeless look was perfection.

emma corrin © Stefania M. D’Alessandro CrownEmma Corrin was rocking a pantless look to attend Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event. In an unconventional ensemble, the actor looked effortless wearing an olive-coloured cardigan and coordinating briefs over sheer tights.

India Amartifio © Stefania M. D’Alessandro queen charlotte Star India Amartifio brought regal glamor to Miu Miu’s Women’s Stories short film event in Venice, wearing a studded, satin mini dress and bridal-like heels.

mmi keen sex education Actress Mimi Keene proved her sartorial skills while dining with Miu Miu in Venice on September 3. The brunette beauty wore a flowy velvet mini dress and towering platform heels, along with kitsch lilac hair clips to complete her eye-catching ensemble.

Kate Beckinsale Kate made sure to give Venice a healthy dose of glamor at the glittering amfAR Gala on September 3, gracing the red carpet in a head-turning sheer cape dress adorned with dazzling gold embellishments.

Rita prays Another perfect goddess on the red carpet, hot right now Hitmaker Rita Ora danced at the amfAR Gala in a sheer cape dress adorned with a blooming petal motif.

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton, who is currently driving for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, was spotted in a linen ensemble during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Approaching the track, Lewis amped up her tonal look with heavy, colorful jewelry and golden aviator sunglasses.

Jagger in Georgia Fashion muse Georgia May Jagger wore a gauzy pink official gown to the Ferrari premiere, styling her thick honey blonde hair in effortless waves.

emilia clarke Hollywood sweetheart Emilia Clarke adds a dash of glamor wearing a glittering plunge ball gown and stagey T-bar heels to the premiere of “The Pod Generation” during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival.

Sydney Sweeney white lotus Actress Sydney Sweeney, 25, made sure all eyes were on her when she wore a striking black dress to the Giorgio Armani “One Night in Venice” event this month. The bodice of her dress was crafted from swirling black roses, as layers of tulle fell out to create her princess-like image.

