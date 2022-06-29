The best characterizations (makeup) in the history of cinema: ‘Dad forever’, ‘Tootsie’ and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Therefore, we show you some characterizations that delighted the public.

Euphegenia Doubtfire in ‘Forever Dad’

In 1993, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (by her name in English). In it, Robin Williams posed as Euphegenia to care for her young children.

The film itself, in which celebrities such as Mara Wilson, Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan also worked, shows the long makeup process that Robin went through to become Mrs. Doubtfire.

Also, in an interview with Williams, rescued by a fan club, the interpreter spoke about his character and revealed how long the characterization took.

“The make-up I think that on a good day it took three hours, three and a half hours; on a bad day four hours or four and a half hours,” she said.

Mystique in ‘X-Men: First Class’

Throughout her career, Jennifer Lawrence has played various roles, but one of the ones that most caught the attention of her fans was that of Mystique in the 2011 film.

During the recordings, the actress spent long hours waiting for the “body paint” to end, as she turned into a blue and scaly woman.

In an interview for ‘The Tonight Show’ in 2014, the star mentioned that, initially, makeup “used to take 8 (hours), which is adorable, now it takes three hours,” he said at the time.

Michael Dorsey in ‘Tootsie’

In the 1980s, the seventh art premiered ‘Tootsie’ (1892), which starred actor Dustin Hoffman, who gave life to a man who disguises himself as a woman to get a role in a soap opera.

The film, winner of an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, had the characterization of Dustin and in an interview for the ‘American Film Institute’, in 2012, the actor pointed out that, before starting the recordings, he asked that various tests be done so that, truly, she looked like a woman, otherwise I preferred that the film not be made.

“I felt intuitively that I should at least be able to walk the streets of New York dressed as a woman and not have people turn around and say ‘who is that guy,'” he said.

The Grinch in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

One of the classics that can not be missed at Christmas time still has one of the best makeup.

In this regard, the protagonist of the film (which was released in 2000), Jim Carrey, spoke of the hard process he underwent to achieve his role, this in a talk for ‘The Graham Norton Show’ in 2014.

(…) When I did ‘The Grinch’, they literally buried me alive in makeup every day, the first day it was eight and a half hours and I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall and told Ron Howard no I could make the movie. Then Brian Grazer walked in and being the ‘fix-it’ guy he is, he came up with a brilliant idea: hire a gentleman trained to teach CIA members how to endure torture. So that’s how I survived ‘The Grinch,’” he commented.

Salma Hayek ventured into the world of entertainment from a very young age with telenovelas like ‘Teresa’; However, she gained worldwide fame after starring in the movie that hit the big screen in 2002.

In ‘Frida’, the Mexican actress got into the role of the iconic artist and, in addition to her acting talent, she conquered the public with her makeup, hairstyle and outfit, which made her look very similar to the painter.

Edna Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’

Directed by Adam Shankman, a romantic musical starring John Travolta, who got into the skin of Edna Turnblad, premiered in 2007.

Throughout his career, the interpreter has had a long list of successes and has never feared any challenge, as in this installment where he was characterized as a woman.

Winston Churchill in ‘The Darkest Hour’

If something characterizes the actor Gary Oldman it is his chameleon power, because he has impacted his fans by changing his appearance from one role to another, and the film directed by Joe Wright was no exception.

The characterization of Oldman in the 2017 film, performed by makeup designer Kazuhiro Tsuji, earned him two Oscars: one for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling and one for Best Actor.

Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’

After giving life, for a long season, to the legendary superhero in ‘Batman’, Christian Bale played Dick Cheney in the 2018 production, in which Hollywood stars such as Steve Carell, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Tyler Perry also participated. .

However, this is not the first time that Bale’s performance and transformation has been applauded by his fans; in 2004 he headed ‘El maquinista’ and his radical physical change shocked movie lovers.