The best chemistry in the Batman universe?

At last you can start to see the reactions of the fans ofbatman, which arrived in theaters this Thursday and left many fascinated with what was seen. Doubts about yourself Robert Pattinson He was up to the task and could put himself in the shoes of the Dark Knight left aside: the critics gave the reason to a film that in Rotten Tomatoes It was positioned with 85% approval and left everything open for those who dream of seeing a new installment of the masked man.

This time, the villain was The Riddler and to face it, Batman enlisted the help of an old and well-known heroine of DC: cat woman. The one in charge of putting on the skin of selina kyle was Zoe Kravitz, who became the third actress to bring this character to the big screen. In previous versions they were michelle pfeiffer (batman returns1992) and Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises2012) those in charge of fulfilling this role.

Each one had their own when it came to giving life to cat woman in the world of Batmanbut if we have to talk about one that stood out in terms of chemistry, that was Kravitz. Both in character and out of character (in promotional interviews) you can see that the connection between Zoe and Robert Pattinson It works very well. However, it is also fair to highlight what is the most important flaw in the relationship Selina-Bruce.

If there is something that clearly does not work in the story that Matt Reeves presented in batman It’s the romantic aspect. The attraction between catwoman and batmanculminating in a kiss and even an invitation to leave! Gotham and run away with her! It feels completely forced and underbuilt. It seems as if the need to establish a romantic bond between the two has been a priority even if not many interactions between the two have been seen to indicate this. Perhaps, the three hours of duration meant that other issues had to be prioritized in the editing room that harmed the development of the romance between the two.

Kravitz revealed that he played Catwoman as a bisexual character

In a context in which inclusion and diversity are increasingly present in the art world, Batman He was not oblivious to it. In 2015, DC published a cartoon in which it was made clear that selina kyle he was a bisexual character. With this in mind, the portal pedestrian he asked Kravitz how he had approached his character, particularly in his relationship with Anikawith whom one might think that there is a relationship, to which the actress replied: “That’s definitely how I interpreted that, that they had some sort of romantic relationship.”.