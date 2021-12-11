The best Christmas movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Christmas comedies, romantic, fantastic, animated, adult or children’s movies – if you’re looking for something Christmas-themed on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place.

There is a lot of variety on the list of end-of-year party content on Prime, as well as big news like the series The Ferragnez, the last episodes of which will be released on December 16. We won’t spoil you other titles, but for sure in the list below you will find something nice to watch: enjoy!

From 1 December on Prime Video all the films of the Harry Potter saga

The Ferragnez (show series 2021)

An exclusive look behind the scenes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s everyday life, to discover their family as never seen before, in the story of a special and extraordinary period of their life together – between the end of 2020 and the first months 2021 – with Chiara’s second pregnancy, Fedez’s first participation in Sanremo and the birth of her second daughter Vittoria, meetings with friends and family and work commitments.

I am Santa Claus (2021)

Ettore (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him? Last film by the great Gigi Proietti, I am Santa Claus is an Italian Christmas comedy directed by Edoardo Falcone.

Last Christmas (2019)

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson are the protagonists of Last Christmas, a romantic comedy punctuated and inspired by the notes of George Michael’s music and set in a London transformed for the most magical time of the year. The film is directed by Paul Feig and is based on a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

10 days with Santa Claus (2020)

The protagonists of 10 days without a mother, Fabio De Luigi and Valentina Lodovini return in this long-awaited sequel, this time flanked by an overwhelming Diego Abatantuono in the role of Santa Claus. The “crazy” family is grappling with an adventure that will take them on a journey to Lapland aboard an old camper for a passionately spent Christmas together. Alessandro Genovesi directs a Christmas comedy for the whole family exclusively for Prime Video.

Dickens – The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

A Christmas Carol is one of the most moving tales of all time. Here is the story of how Charles Dickens (played by Dan Stevens) found the inspiration for this extraordinary fairy tale, created by mixing moments from his real life and fantastic elements to give life to six unforgettable characters, now an integral part of the collective Christmas imagery.

Worst Christmas of my life (2012)

Three days before Christmas, Giorgio (Antonio Catania), his wife Clara (Anna Bonaiuto) and their daughter Margherita (Cristiana Capotondi) were invited to spend the holidays in Alberto’s castle (Diego Abatantuono), while Paolo (Fabio De Luigi ), Margherita’s husband, will join them later. Poor Paolo, who not even Christmas can make less inappropriate, combines one disaster after another, relentlessly attacking Alberto and his castle. Directed by Alessandro Genovesi.

A Christmas Tale (2015)

Abel (Jean-Paul Roussillon) and Junon Vuillard (Catherine Deneuve) have two children: Joseph and Elizabeth (Anne Consigny). Joseph falls ill and a bone marrow transplant is required, but no donor is compatible, not even the third son Henri (Mathieu Amalric) conceived with the hope of saving him. Years later, his mother falls ill with the same disease as Joseph and, for the Christmas holidays, he gathers the whole family in search of a compatible donor. By the French director Arnaud Desplechin.

Gang of Santas (2010)

It is the night of Christmas Eve: what are Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo doing at the police station? The three friends, united by a passion for bowls, have gotten into trouble and will have to tell their story to clear themselves of the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves. First film by director Paolo Genovese, a great success at the box office in Christmas 2010.

The Guinness Book of Snowmen (2010)

Billy and two of his friends suddenly become known following a strange discovery. When their popularity fades, they start to miss them and decide to set a record for entering the Guinness Book of World Records: making the highest number of snowmen in one day. Along the way to the goal they will find that, as the fame passes, the friendship lasts forever.

The Grinch (2000)

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is a green, wrinkled and always bad-tempered creature who lives like a hermit on top of the mountain overlooking the village of Nonsochi. Unlike the quiet villagers, the grumpy Grinch hates Christmas and everything about the most traditional holiday of the year … Ron Howard brings to the big screen one of the most famous Christmas stories ever, from the classic of literature to the childhood of Dr. Seuss. Oscar for best makeup in 2001.

Love actually (2003)

The stories of nine characters intertwine in London in the weeks leading up to Christmas, to tell the complexity of human relationships, in a film by the creators of Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill. Fun, irresistible and moving, a stellar cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson) will lead you to the discovery of love in this rom-com that has become a party classic.

Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation (2006)

Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are two women who couldn’t be more different: one lives in a cozy English cottage, the other in a sumptuous Hollywood mansion. However, they have one point in common: bad luck with men. Driven by a desperate desire to escape, they meet online and decide, without thinking too much, to exchange homes. The decision will be an opportunity for both to rediscover the joys of love.

The Befana comes at night (2018)

Paola (Paola Cortellesi) is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young by day, by night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana! Close to the Epiphany, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and he has an account to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood … Six classmates witness the kidnapping and decide to face, aboard their bicycles, an extraordinary adventure that will change them forever.

Miracle on a Winter’s Night (2007)

Hundreds of years ago, in Lapland, little Nikolas was orphaned. His villagers take care of him and, to thank them, he starts building toys for their children. Over time, adoptive families increase and soon, at Christmas, a gift appears in front of every home. When Nikolas goes to live with a carpenter the tradition risks ending, but fortunately the solution is at hand.

The Apprentice Santa Claus, Nicholas’ Christmas (2010)

Santa has to retire and choose a replacement. The lucky successor will have to be called Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the world, a little boy meets these requirements, but his lack of self-confidence and his dizziness make him a weak candidate. Fortunately, Santa will agree to help him.

If you give a mouse a cookie (2021 – for kids)

It’s holiday time at Mouse’s house, which means: Christmas cookies (one is for Santa), carols, and a Christmas show that nearly gets ruined. Will Mouse and his friends be able to save the show without being distracted by other things? It will be a mad rush, because Mouse and his friends represent the friendship and affection that are the heart of Christmas.

Pixi Post and the spirits of Christmas (2016 – for children)

In the Antarctic, every year, a reunion takes place among all the other Christmas Spirits to organize the delivery of gifts. This time around, however, the organization is threatened by Monopolish, a former spirit who has in the past attempted to become the only spirit in the world. The Spirits entrust Pixi Post, a smart girl-elf and computer expert, with the task of saving Christmas.

Christmas in Car City (2020 – for children)

Merry Christmas Car City! Welcome to the city where cars and trucks live happily together. Follow the adventures of Tom the Tow Truck, always ready to help his friends, Mat the Police Car and Franck the Fire Truck the fearless detectives Car Patrol, Troy the fastest train and Carl the Super Truck and many other friends in their incredible adventures Christmas.

