The best cinema that opens in the remainder of 2022

This year the cinema is more alive than ever, long gone are the times when the pandemic postponed premieres and kept theaters empty. We have already seen a good sample of it so far this year and before the end of 2022 we will see much more.

The coming months bring great releases. We reviewthe best titles that brings the billboard from September.

‘Pinocchio’ – September 8

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in the film ‘Pinocchio’ by Robert Zemeckis | Disney



Defined as ‘a live action musical fantasy’, Robert Zemeckis directs (and writes) a new remake of the most lying doll/boy in history, or the one who is most noticeable when he lies, depending on how you look at it.

The film stars Tom Hanks c.as Geppetto and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, that brings Pinocchio to life. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket. It premieres directly on Disney+

‘Blonde’ – September 23

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe | Netflix



The life of Marilyn Monroe from the hand of Netflix. Anne of Arms assumes the leading role and from what has already been seen in the trailer, the actress achieves a resemblance to the most explosive blonde in cinema.

It is not a biopic, the script is based on the biography written by Joyce Carol Oatesa fiction novel, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, focused, above all, on the inner life of Norma Jean Baker, the woman inside Marilyn.

the australian director Andrew Dominic has already warned that “Blonde is going to offend everyone.” At the moment there are already those who have complained about Ana de Armas’ accent and, due to a controversial scene of sexual assault, she has achieved the NC-17 rating, which means that it is suitable only for people over 17 years of age, something that is not all platforms accept.

‘Halloween Ends’ – October 14

‘Halloween ends’ | UP



Michael Myers returns to the attack. The sequel to ‘Halloween Kills’ It will be released simultaneously in theaters and streaming (on the Peacock platform). It is the 13th installment of the saga and closes the last trilogy about one of the most emblematic serial killers in cinema.

Jamie Lee Curtis, once again demonstrates her skills as ‘the scream queen’, under the direction of David GordonGreen. At the moment the trailer has already been described as brutal’

‘Black Adam’ – October 21

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ | WARNER



Dwayne Johnsonn gets into the skin of the ‘man in black’, the antihero of DC Comics rchienemy of Captain Marvel and nemesis of the Marvel Family, under the command of Jaume Collet-Serra, a director who has dual Spanish and American nationality.

Black Adam has the almighty powers of the egyptian gods that were granted to him 5,000 years ago and he has been freed from his earthly tomb in a modern world that is going to collide with his peculiar form of justice.

A character that La Roca has said: “Throughout my career I have had the privilege of playing some great (funny) characters, but none speaks more about my DNA than this antihero known as the man in black

Don’t Worry Darling – September 23

Image from the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, directed by Olivia Wilde | SSIFF



A film directed by Olivia Wilde (‘Super Nerds’) and that fans of Harry Styles they look forward to it. They accompany the singer in the cast Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

A psychological thriller centered around an unhappy 1950s housewife who discovers a disturbing truth. The film arrives with controversy since, at first, it was going to be carried out by Shia LaBeouf but he was fired for his bad behavior, according to the director who recognized herself, however, as a “great admirer” of the actor’s work.

The controversy came, above all, because Wilde also said that he had fired him to give security to the leading actress: “I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situationsand my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.”

The actor has denied any issues with his co-stars and has replied to the director: “You and I know the reasons for my departure.”

God’s Crooked Lines – October 7

Image of ‘the crooked lines of God’ | WARNER



Spanish cinema also exists and in October the adaptation of the classic by Torcuato Luca de Tena, ‘The crooked lines of God’. Barbara Lennie gives life to Alice Gould the private investigator who enters a psychiatric hospital simulating a mental illness to investigate a case.

The film is directed by Oriol Paulnominated for the best novel direction at the Goya awards for ‘El cuerpo’. Bárbara Lennie won the award for her performance in magic girl (2014).

‘Enola Holmes 2’ – November 4

Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carte, Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin in ‘Enola Holmes’ | NETFLIX



In November it arrives at Netflix sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’ with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin. A long-awaited continuation, after the first film starring the little sister of Mycroft and Sherlock Holmesequal and intelligent, or more, than her brothers, became one of the most viewed on the platform

The plot of the premiere Enola Holmes It was based on the book ‘The Case of the Missing Marquis’. On this occasion many details of the story have not been released but the director repeats Harry Bradbeer and the screenwriter Jack Thorn.

Avatar: The Way of Water – December 16

Image from ‘Avatar’ | 20th Century Fox



Though ‘Avenger Endgame’took away the title of the highest-grossing film of all time for a while, and has recovered it in 2021 with its re-release in China. Thirteen years later comes the sequel with James Cameron back at the controls and actors Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver , Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Oona Chaplin.

The Na’vi return and the story follows Jake Sully, Neytiri and their children. We will see Pandora again and new locations, which, this time, will submerge us in the oceans of the planet

‘White Panther: Wakanda forever’ – December 16

Poster for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | MARVEL



The early death of Chadwick Bosemanin August 2020 due to colon cancer, changed Marvel’s plans to Black Panther. But the kingdom of Wakanda does not stop and the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ gives more prominence to Princess Shuri, who, with the usual characters and Dora Milagewill have to face one of the most serious threats facing the nation, while the entire kingdom mourns its dead king.

The tape has an important milestone: presents ‘Ironheart’, the successor to IronMan, a teenage genius capable of designing armor rivaling that of Tony Star himself. Already namorwho in Marvel comics has always been the lord of atlantis but in the film he is presented as ruler of the mythical underwater kingdom of Tacolan.

‘Daggers in the back: the mystery of the glass onion’ – December 23

Daniel Craig in ‘Daggers in the Back’ | FilmNation Entertainment



Netflix bought the rights to the sequel to ‘Daggers in the back’a film that, with a budget of 40 million dollars, collected more than 300 million worldwide.

Daniel Craig returns to play detective Benoit Blanc in a tape written and directed by Ryan Johnson (‘The Last Jedi’). In this case, the crime scene is on a Greek island owned by a billionaire who invites his relatives to one of the idyllic days in his mansion. Everything is perfect until someone dies. And Detective Blanc springs into action.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – December 21

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ | DreamWorks Animation



Second installment of this Sherk spin-off, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek put the voices back Puss in Boots and Kitty Soft Paws.

On this occasion, the most brazen of the felines faces a terrible cat problem: he finds out that they have spent eight of his nine lives and begins a journey to find the mystic. last wish and restore the lives you’ve lost with Kitty Fluffy Paws and her new companion Dog.

Since everything can’t be easy, while you carry out your search the cat with boots and company must flee from the enemies that try to hunt him down.

‘Pinocchio’ by Guillermo del Toro – December

Guillermo del Toro peeks into Geppetto’s workshop | NETFLIX



This year brings two versions of the Pinocchio story. the of Guillermo del Toro and Netflix It will be a stop-motion animated musical film and it is the director’s first foray into the world of animated feature films.

will be starring by the voices of Gregory Mann, David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro and Tilda Swinton, among others.

A long-awaited film since Guillermo del Toro is one of the best storytellers, as he has already shown in ‘The Pan’s Labyrinth‘ (2006), ‘Crimson Peak’ (2015) and The Shape of Water (2017).

The film will be released in decemberalthough the exact date has not yet been announced and it is possible that it will be released in theaters sooner.